COP26: These are the 7 most important jungles and forests in the world

While several of the leaders and actors responsible for pollution and deforestation in the world are meeting in Glasgow, making promises and giving their best face to the difficult climate crisis, in recent days several commitments have come to light that announce the immediate protection of the forests and jungles of the world.

Hoping that they will quickly go from words to actions, and that we will soon begin to see concrete facts in this fight against global warming, we present below this list with what are considered the seven most important jungles and forests for survival in the planet.

Amazon jungle

With 7 million square kilometers, the Amazon is the largest tropical forest in the world. Distributed among nine countries (Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, French Guyana and Suriname), it is an important carbon receptor and home to immense biodiversity. Extensive logging and ranching have become its main threats.

The Congo Basin

There is one of the oldest and thickest forests on the planet, which is home to several of the most representative animal species in Africa, such as chimpanzees, gorillas, tigers and elephants. The threatening presence of minerals exploited by man in this important lung of the planet, such as oil and gold, have led scientists to establish 2100 as a probable date of death for this natural sanctuary.

Borneo rainforests

It is estimated that this place, located throughout Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, has more than 140 million years of existence. It is home to several endangered species, such as the Sumatran rhinoceros and the red orangutan, which, like other wild species, have become targets of illegal trade thanks to indiscriminate felling of trees, which has allowed traffickers to gain access to areas that were previously safe for them.

The Primorye forest

This coniferous forest, located in eastern Russia and home to the iconic Siberian tiger, as well as other vulnerable species, has the peculiarity of presenting conditions of a tropical climate in the summer and an arctic climate in the winter. Despite being located in an area far from urban centers, logging is also a threat to its existence.

The Taiga

It is a sub-arctic forest that spans much of Russia and Scandinavia. Because it is composed mainly of coniferous trees, it has become a desirable target for those who are dedicated to logging. These types of ecosystems, located in the vicinity of the Arctic Circle, are very important for the oxygenation and cooling of the carbon that affects the planet.

Boreal forests of Canada

Another example of taiga is located in the subarctic zone of North America, in the boreal forests that are located between Alaska and Quebec, in Canada, where they extend for a third of this country. Although 94% of these natural reserves are controlled by the government, less than 10% are protected, leaving them exposed for paper manufacturers to cut down at least 4,000 square kilometers each year.

Valdivian forest

Located on a strip of the western slope of the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, it is home to coihues and Patagonian larches, long-lived slow-growing trees. As with other nature reserves, these endemic forests are threatened by the timber industry, which has been replacing local species with fast-growing plants that threaten the biodiversity of the area.

Since from COP26 have committed to protecting these forests and jungles, both with economic resources so that local communities can take care of these paradises, as well as to stop investments and support for industries that promote tree felling and harmful energy production.