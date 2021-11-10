COP26: The call to the youth of indigenous communities for the planet

I am writing this foreword in the first person because it seems relevant to me to share that, although I began this interview with a not very optimistic attitude, expecting complaints from this important leader of the Amazon about the lack of attention of world leaders to their proposals and requests, I found myself, on the contrary, with an optimistic man who feels that he is beginning to weave a network of communities throughout the world willing to fight to save the planet.

Domingo Peas nampichikai is one of the official spokespersons for the indigenous groups of the Ecuadorian and Peruvian Amazon who traveled to Glasgow to make the voice of the communities of the “Sacred Basins” heard, who are affected daily by the destruction of the jungle and for the policies that allow all types of mining, oil and logging operations in ecosystems that should remain intact.

The “Sacred Basins” have an area of 35 million hectares, a vast place in which 30 indigenous nationalities converge and is inhabited by more than 600 thousand people. It is all these families who will benefit if the resources reach their communities, because the money will not be lost along the way and can be invested in education and in the development of their sustainable projects, thus giving them the care and attention, so badly needed by those who, on the front lines, risk it for the environment for the good of all humanity. If these communities do well, the whole world benefits.

Change of model, change of mentality

Seeking to propose concrete solutions for the protection of the Amazon, Domingo presents us with a road map that seeks to move from an extraction-type economic model, such as the current one, to one that favors the protection of this ecosystem through new economic development activities, such as community tourism and sustainable entrepreneurship. Likewise, the call is also for financial entities to forgive the unpopular foreign debt, whose payments come precisely from the industries that with their practices devastate the jungle and, in this way, help economically the nations that seek to protect nature.

The spokesperson points out that the money that governments allocate for environmental protection is spent on bureaucracy and on designing plans that never come to fruition, while these resources never reach the communities that live in these spaces and who, because they are the main guardians of the jungle, they should be the first beneficiaries and overseers of these initiatives.

"I do not have an official voice with the government, but I make contacts with the objective of being a bridge between the indigenous world and the developed countries," Domingo highlights while optimistic indicates that many people have come to share their message and ask how they can help , to which he replies that unity and friendship must be woven in the world, since it is not only their communities that are “screwed," but "we are all.”

One of the aspects of the current environmental policies that these communities seek to transform is to go from 30% protection to the “Sacred Basins” by 2030, to a figure of at least 80% by 2025. This plan, according to the review of various experts around the world, it would be completely feasible if the political will existed.

Criticism of monocultures: No more avocados

Domingo also made a relevant criticism of the large single-product crops that are ending up with water and promoting deforestation in forest areas. Precisely, on this subject, it is the avocado that is in the sights of environmentalists and, recently, also important chefs around the world, who according to a report presented at the weekend by The Guardian, are promoting a change in their kitchens that would considerably limit the presence of this food fruit, precisely because it is produced from monocultures that cause severe environmental damage.

According to Carbon Footprint Ltd., avocados, present in Central and South America, can each require up to 320 liters of water, while a standard package with two small units produces a carbon footprint of almost 850 grams . Likewise, the high use of agrochemical inputs degrades the fertility of the soil, which makes food of this type unsustainable.

The Guardian also reported that it can be seen how, due to the high value these crops have for the sustainability of the planet, renowned chefs and representatives of the food industry are becoming more aware of the processes of intensive agriculture and of how to standardize these techniques that are accelerating global warming and the destruction of forests.

The human transition

When I asked Domingo about the pessimism and the continuous call for protest by environmental leaders in the framework of this summit in Glasgow, as well as the lack of real attention to the concrete requests of communities like the ones he represents, his response was clear : "We should not expect that the politicians and representatives of this summit will solve the serious environmental problems caused by the current economic system,” but on the contrary invites each person to be agents of change, so that from themselves they start to generate real actions to protect the planet, especially with a change of chip that prioritizes the human aspect and gives the corresponding value to treasures such as the Amazon.

Domingo also highlights that "as long as there is no individual transition" it will be very difficult for real changes to take place in the policies and environmental behavior of each country. For him it is necessary to assume a spiritual stance that breaks the chain of consumerism and allows them to become aware that life is better for everyone if we understand more with nature, if we respect it and leave behind the practices that have led us to consume irrationally the resources provided by our fertile and beautiful planet.

Invitation to youth

"Youth is a key point," says Domingo, explaining that it is the youth, men and women, who must lead this fight, since they will be in charge of collecting later what is sown today with these actions. He invites them to continue protesting and demanding in the streets what their leaders are not capable of doing, promoting a different attitude towards the environment and cutting the vicious link between industries, which have sold us as urgent and necessary products and practices that clearly go in the opposite direction to the rational and sustainable use of our natural resources.

"Everything we have is in our hands," says the spokesman to young people so that, beyond the resources allocated or the support that can be found in the States, they are the ones who with their actions weave a positive network that help them to face all these threats to our environment from their own reality and with their own tools.

We have the power of change and it is our actions that should guide this tough war against global warming and the end of life on the planet, a philosophy to which we can adapt if we do not leave the transcendental decisions for humanity in the hands of just a few.