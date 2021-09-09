Attention: 'La Niña' threatens to reappear at the end of the year

"Temperatures in land areas are expected to be above average during the period between September and November, especially in the northern hemisphere," reads a recent report from the World Meteorological Organization, WMO, which, despite climate change, generated surprise because the phenomenon ended in May 2021.

A weak #LaNiña event may re-emerge later in 2021 for the second consecutive year, with the risk that precipitation patterns may worsen existing drought and increase the risk of flooding in different parts of the world. https://t.co/MOxktpT792 pic.twitter.com/eZSe7e4EfV — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) September 9, 2021

La Niña, which usually occurs between every two and seven years, impacts a large portion of the planet and stands out for its increase in variations of atmospheric pressure, winds and rainfall, which lead to an increasingly cold climate and long periods of heavy rain.

According to the organization, this phenomenon "produces a large-scale cooling of the waters of the oceanic surface in the central and eastern areas of the equatorial Pacific, in addition to other changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation."

The clear influence of climate change

The surprising reappearance of La Niña has to do with man's actions on Earth. This was stressed by the general secretary of WMO, Petteri Taalas, who pointed to climate change of "anthropic origin" as an amplifier of the effects of these natural phenomena, which leads to environmental catastrophes, both due to the excessive heat that produces droughts and large-scale forest fires, as well as the cooling of some areas of the planet that generate frequent rainfall and uncontrolled floods.

“This has happened in recent months in almost every region of the world, with devastating and tragic effects. Climate change is accentuating the severity and frequency of disasters,” added Taalas, pointing out the recent consequences that have been reported throughout the world, such as the monumental fires currently affecting the United States and large regions of Europe, as well as the strong impact of Hurricane Ida that devastated parts of the south of the country and left New York and its neighboring states underwater.

WMO estimates