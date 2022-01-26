Elon Musk's rocket will reach the moon

The Falcon 9 rocket launched in 2015 by Elon Musk's space exploration company is on track to crash into the moon and explode this March 4th.

The Falcon 9 was left wandering in space after completing its mission and running out of fuel to return to Earth.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell told the BBC that it will be the first uncontrolled rocket collision with the moon. However, McDowell said the consequences will be minor.

This rocket was part of Musk's space exploration program, SpaceX, which is aimed at space research for humans to live on other planets and for seven years has been attracted by different gravitational forces from the Earth, Moon and Sun, making its path somewhat "chaotic."

"It's been dead, just following the laws of gravity," said astronomer McDowell.