Elon Musk and the record amount of taxes he must pay

After Elon Musk, taking advantage of his position as CEO of Tesla, decided to make use of his shares in the company, buying 1.6 million of them and selling another 934,090 for a value of US $ 1,000 million, now he must cover one of the most significant figures that have been paid historically in the United States as far as taxes are concerned.

The stock options, which Musk acquired in 2012 as part of a remuneration package, and which were strengthened with the various achievements made by the company, were barely exercised by the CEO of Tesla since November, so until so far he hadn't had to pay taxes on them.

How much will the richest person in the world have to pay in taxes?

The cost of these shares, subtracting the nominal purchase price of 6.24 dollars per share, will be valued at US $ 23,500 million and will be classified as “ordinary income”. Also, for making use of the shares and taking into account a maximum rate of 40.8%, Musk must write a check to the federal treasury for about 11 billion dollars, a figure that he himself had already predicted on his Twitter account on December 19.

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Musk's plan

The financial movement of the also founder of SpaceX was not accidental, much less impulsive. It made use of the options it had that expired in August, while its strategy also planned to sell 10.3 million of the acquired shares to cover the costs of withholding tax, all following a plan determined by the company that allows him to sell shares without being accused of insider dealing.

15.7 million shares were those that Musk sold during the year, movements that, although initially indicated a downward trend in the price, have shown in recent weeks an increase of more than 50% so far in 2021.

And why not wait?

The time to carry out the operation for Musk was now. If he decided to wait until 2022, he could have faced a scenario in which a bill, known as "Build Back Better", was passed by Democrats and the Biden administration, which required him to have a tax account 8 percentage points higher.

If “temporary” provisions in the Build Back Better Act become permanent, US national debt will increase by 24%! https://t.co/kKdpc45JoB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

A historic tax figure

Since Musk decided not to tax the sales as income, the proceeds will be taxed at 20%, the lowest rate of long-term capital gains, increasing the value of the Tesla CEO's taxes by $ 1.2 billion, raising his account to US $ 10,700 million.

The sale of 10% of his shares in Tesla, to increase his taxable income, came as a result of a poll on Twitter, in which his millions of followers voted to do so.

What are the forecasts?

Regardless of the sale of these shares, Musk has about 178 million of them, either through trust or direct ownership. Likewise, he still has 59 million additional options that can be exercised at any time, part of a 2018 remuneration package, and which do not expire until 2028, so surely no movements will be made with these in a nearby scenario. .

Tesla expects that between 25 and 34 million of the options in the 2018 package may be granted in the first months of next year, thanks to the company's high sales and profit expectations.

Through a series of movements, which are not considered illegal, figures such as Musk, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg pay little or no taxes (2018), which has prompted several lawmakers, mostly Democrats, to seek a permanent tax for the richest people in the country and that it does not depend only on their declared income.