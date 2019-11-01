From Dracula to editorial crowdfunding: the art of making interesting books

With the explosion of the desktop publishing industry and the popularity of platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo, crowdfunding has become an increasingly viable option for authors.

It only takes a quick search on the Internet to find encouraging case studies to get excited: an author made $ 12,755 in 30 days.

However, the most committed and interesting case is reflected in small publishers. Josh O'Neill of Beehive Books in Philadelphia has created several very detailed limited editions at the design level. They could be classified as artist books. In the last three years, both he and the designer Maëlle Doliveu have created an excellent catalog in terms of the delivery of editions financed by crowdfunding.

The latest Beehive Books project is in the process of crowdfunding and could be a perfect gift for Halloween. DRÁCULA: The Evidence is the new project of the publishing house with which they intend to approach in a different and new way the well-known masterpiece of the Irish writer, Bram Stoker.

With DRACULA: The Evidence can be experienced through a perfectly designed research file in the form of a briefcase or urn depending on the edition. In it you can see and read correspondence, listen to clues of a phonographic record that details the care of Dr. Seward with his problematic patient Renfield, some maps of the places where the story takes place, to the newspapers of Mina and Jonathan Harker, as well as train tickets or travel itineraries.

The project presents the original text of Bram Stoker from the editorial association with the expert in Dracula and the descendant of the writer, Dacre Stoker. In this way, an immersive tactile, sonic and textual object with which to experience the gothic horror masterpiece par excellence is offered.

Why bet on crowdfunding for author books?

Locust Moon Comics, owned by Josh O'Neill, closed in 2016. Printed comic editions were reeling in the United States, so the publisher decided to partner with artist and designer Maëlle Doliveux to found Beehive Books and find funding on the platform Kickstarter to carry out his new editorial project.

Crowdfunding for publishers is an obvious reason to cover the cost of books: the payment of publishers, designers - in this case O'Neill and Doliveux themselves - and possibly to pay marketing specialists who help you promote the project.

Through Kickstarter, the editors of Beehive Books can publish a quality book, maintaining creative control and engage directly with the readers by loyalty of that editorial niche. So far, the publisher has produced ten titles, including The Island of Dr. Moreau and Peter Pan, as well as art newspapers with themes about African-American identity or radical imagination.

The publisher's passion for crowdfunding has made them support the Kickstarter workers' unionization campaign, noting that the workers have not asked for a boycott of the platform but are seeking recognition from their union.

Publishers such as Beehive Books finance their projects through Kickstarter and promote them through social networks. It works with email lists and builds its customer database through the click. Due to collective financing, all projects are fully compatible long before the book is published through, not only a crowdfunding service, but for the quality of an editorial stamp that respects the book as an object of desire rather than as a mass production object.