Dogecoin rises 18% in value after Elon Musk announcement

Billionaire Elon Musk said he will accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in a meme, for payment of Tesla merchandise.

The announcement skyrocketed its value, after verifying that Doge (technical name) eligible products in the Tesla store can be purchased by sending your Doge to Tesla's Dogecoin wallet.

After Musk's tweet, this cryptocurrency, which had little circulation, went from less than US$0.17 to just over US$0.20 with an increase of 11.6 % in a matter of minutes.