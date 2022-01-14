Advertisement

Dogecoin rises 18% in value after Elon Musk announcement

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will accept Dogecoin. Photo: Twitter

The meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, rose in value after Musk announced that Tesla merchandise can be purchased with it. 

by Erika Ardila
 01/14/2022 - 21:42
Billionaire Elon Musk said he will accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in a meme, for payment of Tesla merchandise.
 
The announcement skyrocketed its value, after verifying that Doge (technical name) eligible products in the Tesla store can be purchased by sending your Doge to Tesla's Dogecoin wallet. 
 
After Musk's tweet, this cryptocurrency, which had little circulation, went from less than US$0.17 to just over US$0.20 with an increase of 11.6 % in a matter of minutes.

 

A month ago, Tesla confirmed that it was going to start accepting Doge for merchandising purchases. The announcement resulted in a 25% increase in the price of this crypto at the time. On Friday, just hours after implementing Doge payments, the price of the asset posted an 18.63% gain.
 
After Musk's announcement active currency in a similar way to what has happened many other times when the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX manifests the support of his company and confidence in cryptocurrencies grows more.
 
According to the portal Cointelegraph, despite accepting payments from Doge, the firm also clarified that it will not receive any other cryptocurrency. The company reported that it cannot receive assets in addition to Doge on its website. 
Benefit or not? 
People who want to buy on Tesla's website using this cryptocurrency should note that: 
  • Only items on which its token appears next to the 'Order' button can be purchased. 
  • The price in Dogecoin will include any applicable taxes. 
  • The buyer will be responsible for any applicable transaction fees.
  • If an amount is shipped that is not the amount Tesla is asking for, the order will be cancelled. 
  • It is not possible to return anything purchased with Dogecoin, nor cancel an order placed with the cryptocurrency.
