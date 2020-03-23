Advertisement

Coronavirus: Latino restaurants in Philly offering food services

While a shutdown of nonessential and non-life sustaining businesses takes place, various Latino restaurants in Philly are working to maintain services. 

 03/23/2020 - 11:49
By Jensen Toussaint
Restaurants in Philadelphia are surely feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that is permeating through everyday life. 

However, while we all aim to get through the situation, it's important to ensure that things continue to get done. As many area restaurants and bars have had to eliminate dine-in service or service altogether, some have kept their businesses running.

Here is a list of Latino restaurants in Philadelphia that are continuing to provide service to customers, either through deliver or pickup.

Bar Bombón

unnamed.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Bar Bombón

Address: 133 South 18th Street

Bar Bombón takes authentic Puerto Rican recipes and adds a twist. All dishes at Bar Bombón are made with plant-based ingredients; and proteins are made with non-GMO soy and organic grains. 

Services: Free delivery with DoorDash and Caviar or call at (267) 606-6612

 

El Meson Latin American Cuisine

86179773_1522194437938824_7194908615596048384_o.jpg

Photo Courtesy of El Meson Facebook

Address: 6625 Castor Avenue

Find a full menu of Latin dishes at El Meson.

Services: Delivery & Pickup (directly, or through GrubHub or UberEats): Monday - Sunday 11am to 8pm or call at (267) 538-4858

 

La Mula Terca

large.jpg

Photo Courtesy of OpenTable

Address: 2053 Beechwood Street

La Mula Terca brings traditional Mexican flavors and Latin cuisine to the West Passyunk area. 

Services: Pickup & Delivery (directly, limited to 2 miles; out of range, through GrubHub & UberEats) 10am to 7pm or call (267) 761-5194

 

El Cantinflas

o.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Yelp

Address: 110 West Dauphin Street

Find authentic Spanish food at El Cantinflas, located in the North Liberties area of Philadelphia. 

Services: Pickup & Delivery through UberEats and GrubHub; or call (215) 739-2570

 

Sazon Restaurant & Cafe

o_1.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Yelp

Address: 941 Spring Garden Street

Much of the menu at Sazon is vegetarian friendly, and features home-style Venezuelan cuisine.

Services: Pickup & Delivery within a 1 ½ mile radius; or call (215) 763-2500

 

Las Bugambilias

p2.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Las Bugambilias

Address: 148 South Street

A traditional Mexican restaurant that offers high quality, freshly prepared, Mexican food from three different regions in Mexico. 

Services: Delivery within a 5 mile radius, and curbside takeout; or call (215) 922-3190. 

 

Las Cazuelas

large_1.jpg

Photo Courtesy of OpenTable

Address: 426 West Girard Avenue

Las Cazuelas offers authentic recipes from Mexico. 

Services: Delivery (through Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub) & Pickup Tuesday - Saturday from 4pm to 9pm

 

Que Chula Es Puebla

restaurant_inside.251111056.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Que Chula es Puebla

Address: 1356 North 2nd Street

A family-oriented restaurant with an authentic Mexican look and feel with the mission of bringing the flavor and traditions from Chula Puebla, Mexico. 

Services: Takeout and delivery; or call (215) 291-2844

