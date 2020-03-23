Coronavirus: Latino restaurants in Philly offering food services

Restaurants in Philadelphia are surely feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that is permeating through everyday life.

However, while we all aim to get through the situation, it's important to ensure that things continue to get done. As many area restaurants and bars have had to eliminate dine-in service or service altogether, some have kept their businesses running.

Here is a list of Latino restaurants in Philadelphia that are continuing to provide service to customers, either through deliver or pickup.

Address: 133 South 18th Street

Bar Bombón takes authentic Puerto Rican recipes and adds a twist. All dishes at Bar Bombón are made with plant-based ingredients; and proteins are made with non-GMO soy and organic grains.

Services: Free delivery with DoorDash and Caviar or call at (267) 606-6612

Address: 6625 Castor Avenue

Find a full menu of Latin dishes at El Meson.

Services: Delivery & Pickup (directly, or through GrubHub or UberEats): Monday - Sunday 11am to 8pm or call at (267) 538-4858

Address: 2053 Beechwood Street

La Mula Terca brings traditional Mexican flavors and Latin cuisine to the West Passyunk area.

Services: Pickup & Delivery (directly, limited to 2 miles; out of range, through GrubHub & UberEats) 10am to 7pm or call (267) 761-5194

Address: 110 West Dauphin Street

Find authentic Spanish food at El Cantinflas, located in the North Liberties area of Philadelphia.

Services: Pickup & Delivery through UberEats and GrubHub; or call (215) 739-2570

Address: 941 Spring Garden Street

Much of the menu at Sazon is vegetarian friendly, and features home-style Venezuelan cuisine.

Services: Pickup & Delivery within a 1 ½ mile radius; or call (215) 763-2500

Address: 148 South Street

A traditional Mexican restaurant that offers high quality, freshly prepared, Mexican food from three different regions in Mexico.

Services: Delivery within a 5 mile radius, and curbside takeout; or call (215) 922-3190.

Address: 426 West Girard Avenue

Las Cazuelas offers authentic recipes from Mexico.

Services: Delivery (through Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub) & Pickup Tuesday - Saturday from 4pm to 9pm

Address: 1356 North 2nd Street

A family-oriented restaurant with an authentic Mexican look and feel with the mission of bringing the flavor and traditions from Chula Puebla, Mexico.

Services: Takeout and delivery; or call (215) 291-2844