Colombian woman dies trying to cross border

On August 26, 911 received a call from a woman who was feeling ill due to the strong heat wave that hit her while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. That woman was Claudia Marcela Peña, a Colombian who had left her country with her two children to meet her husband.

The Colombian had left her country "on Saturday, August 21st to go to Mexico. On Tuesday morning she traveled to Tijuana by plane and that same day she traveled to Mexicali by land where, supposedly, a 'coyote' was going to take her to the border", according to one of her cousins who told the Colombian radio station, Blu Radio.

When she was already in U.S. territory, the woman could not continue, and that is when she decided to call the emergency number. The call was received by the Control, Command, Communication, Computing, Coordination and Intelligence Center (C5i) in Sonora.

"Please help me...I'm fainting", is heard in the audio that was shared with Univision Arizona by C5 Sonora. In the background, one of her children is heard saying "Mom I'm hungry".

The patrol sent her a text message via whatsapp to try to locate her, but was unsuccessful, as her cell phone had no battery. When they arrived at their location, the bodies of the woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found dead.

The three-year-old boy, who, although exhausted, was found alive and transported according to protocols to a Phoenix hospital.

The Colombian Foreign Affairs Ministry has informed that the child "will be in the custody of a center for minors in California until it is defined with whom he would remain in the United States or if he must return to Colombia".

Although the causes of death have not been confirmed, it appears that mother and daughter could not have withstood the intense temperatures, as they had no signs of violence.

Deaths in the desert

The Arizona desert is known for the danger it poses to migrants who daily attempt to enter the United States.

In 2019, for example, U.S. authorities found 153 dead bodies in the area and during the first five months of 2021, 81 deaths were reported, according to the Compassionate Borders group.

The Border Patrol issued a warning about the deadly risk of entering the Arizona desert, especially on days when temperatures are expected to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.