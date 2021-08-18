Advertisement

Colombian man disappears going to get a vaccine in the U.S.

Miguel Angel Roldan, Colombian missing: Photo: Courtesy of Zona 33

Miguel Angel Roldan, the missing Colombian man: Photo: Zona 33

The 23-year-old man went to get vaccinated in The United States some weeks ago and his family still has no trace of him.

by Erika Ardila
 08/18/2021 - 00:34
On July 24, 2021, Miguel Angel Roldan Cordoba, 23 years old, was last seen at the Miami Airport. The young Colombian was returning from visiting friends in Los Angeles, California, where he had also taken the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 
 
Alejandra Maria Cordoba, his mother, said that on the day of his trip, the young man left Los Angeles to go to Miami, where he had a three-hour layover before returning to Colombia.
 
Miguel Angel "tried to board the plane, but they did not let him pass because he did not have the COVID proof and he could not justify the vaccination, so he was sent back," she said. 
 
The Immigration Authorities confirmed Alejandra's version and also informed U.S. authorities that the young man has not left the country to this day. 
 
Three days before his flight while he was in California, Miguel Angel lost his bag with personal items, such as his wallet and cell phone. 
 
"I talked to him and told him to come back, to buy the cell phone," said his mother.
 
When Roldan disappeared, he only had his Colombian passport, his plane ticket, and $40 in cash with him. The man's suitcases arrived at their final destination in Medellín, but there is no record of him there yet. 
 
Zona 33, a foundation of Colombians living abroad, confirmed that on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Roldan family filed a formal complaint for his disappearance. Authorities are now on the job of investigating.
 
The Miami-Dade Police indicated that this Saturday, Aug. 14, a report was opened on the case and that the first attempts to locate the young man have been unsuccessful.
 
His mother rules out that he has stayed with someone in Miami, saying they have no family in the city and he is very lonely. Since July 24, there has been no activity on his social media accounts. 
 
The man suffered from depression and anxiety, according to information provided by Zona 33 and it asked the Colombian community in Miami and the general public to help find Roldan.
