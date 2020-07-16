Taco trucks: Entrepreneurship in times of pandemic

Alex Frango is only 20 years old, but he has the spirit of sacrifice and the courage it takes for any pioneer to make his way in the United States. So while others claim that the U.S. economy is running dry and make terrible predictions about the future of families, he has seen an opportunity and taken it in stride. Let's just say he's actually seen a taco, albeit a motorized one.

Under the name "El Sabor de Mexico," this young business administration student from Charlottetown just opened a taco food truck, which he thinks is a great business in times of pandemic. Especially since his mother, Claudia Pérez Vega, has a well-deserved reputation as a Mexican chef and has decided to accompany her son on his first adventure.

"Claudia is well known for her Mexican dishes," he told a local media outlet, adding that helping his mother is part of the reason he wants to run the business, along with getting a first experience as a manager.

"I'm trying to get a foot in the door, not so much on the restaurant side, but on the ownership and operation side of a business, looking at the liabilities and assets that come out of it," said the young man of Mexican descent, whose shiny taco truck is parked at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market Cooperative during the week.

But, he says, having a cook as skilled as Claudia is a guarantee of success, since his mother ran a restaurant in Charlottetown too, La Sazón de Mexico, until things got tough.

"I started washing dishes and started preparing food and things like that when I was 13 or 14, but I focused mainly on school when she had the restaurant," said Alex.

While his mother proudly subscribes:

"I know it will make you grow up. He's learning a lot. I have to give him a lot of credit... he'll make it because he's a hard worker," she said.

Since Claudia's restaurant closed, mother and son have been preparing Mexican dishes at the well-known farmers' market, but public health restrictions imposed in mid-March by the pandemic forced the suspension of these activities.

With El Sabor de Mexico's new taco truck, they hope that business will go smoothly, because if there's ever a time to eat outdoors, this is certainly the time to do it.