Navidad y las delicias tradicionales de Colombia

Colombia is synonymous with diversity, not only with regard to its extraordinary range of climates, landscapes, plant and animal species, but especially thanks to its multicultural spirit that enriches, among many things, family traditions such as gastronomy.

Hand in hand, and with the palate, of the Colombian chef Isadora Herrera, we set out to choose five recipes that cannot be absent on the tables of the country during the December festivities. Here we share the recipes and preparation methods, with secrets included, of these incredible dishes that you will not get tire of enjoying. It is important to remember that each of them may present some variations depending on the region of the country where it is prepared.

"Tamales"

With characteristics of each region, in this case we will use as an example the instructions that are followed in the department of Tolima.

Ingredients: 500 grams of ground white corn or 500 grams of corn flour dough; 250 grams of cooked rice; 1 chicken cooked and cut into pieces; 500 grams of pork rib; 500 grams of bacon with leather; 250 grams of cooked peas; 4 boiled eggs; 250 grams of peeled and chopped potato; carrot; salt; cumin; scallion; 3 garlic; achiote or color; pepper; water; plantain leaves; a piece of rope to tie.

Preparation

Before cooking the chicken, it should be marinated for at least three hours. Then, cumin, salt and pepper are added. When the cooking is finished, cut into medium pieces and reserve it.

Cook the pork rib with the bacon in water, boiling for 20 minutes with a little salt. It is reserved keeping the broth.

You can take advantage of the fat that came out of the bacon, to fry the long onion with the 3 minced garlic and the achiote. Then, the corn dough is mixed with the parboiled rice, the peas and the garlic, onion, achiote or color sauce. Incorporate everything very well and let it rest for an hour.

On each plantain leaf, serve a bed of dough and on it are placed pieces of chicken, bacon, pork rib, potato, sliced carrot and sliced or halved egg, making sure that there are equal portions of each ingredient on each leaf. Place another layer of dough to cover.

A package is assembled that is tied very well with the rope, verifying that there are no open spaces in the sheet.

Finally, in a large pot with pork broth and water, each tamale is introduced (they should not be completely covered with the liquid, just enough so that the water does not dry out during cooking, which will take approximately two and a half hours). This should be done with the pot covered and over low heat.

Depending on the region of the country, the ingredients vary, such as, for example, the people of Santander have chickpeas, capers and raisins; the vallunos, capers and abundant hogao or giso; the nariñenses carry a mass of white rice with cheese, butter, egg and baking powder and are wrapped in achira leaf; and the bogotano carries sausage and chickpeas.

"Ajiaco"

Ajiaco is a typical soup from the interior of the country, more specifically from the Cundiboyacense region.

Ingredients for 6-8 servings: 3 chicken breasts with skin and bone; 4 cobs divided into two pieces each; scallion; garlic; a pound of washed creole potato; 3 peeled pastusas potatoes; 3 peeled sabaneras potatoes; guasca leaves to taste; salt; pepper; chicken broth in cube or envelope; water; cilantro; cream of milk and capers to taste.

Preparation

In a large pot, place three to four liters of water and add the long onion, chicken, garlic and the cobs. Let it boil over medium heat for approximately 40 minutes.

Reserve the chicken and in the same pot, add the pastusas and sabaneras potatoes cut into thick slices and the cob cut into portions. 20 minutes later add the creole potatoes and the shredded chicken breast in generous portions. Then add cilantro and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook over low heat until the creole potatoes fall apart and incorporate a generous handful of guascas.

Once it is cooked and the ajiaco thickens, it is served in deep plates with some capers and cream. It can be served with avocado and rice.

In the Boyacá region it is usual to add arracacha.

"Lechona" (typical Tolima preparation)

Ingredients for 6 servings: 2 pounds of pork skin; 1/4 cup of lard; 4 long onions; 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped; 1 teaspoon of ground cumin; 1 teaspoon of saffron seasoning or color; 3/4 cup yellow or green peas; 1 1/4 cups of cooked rice; salt and pepper; 2 pounds of pork, cut into small pieces.

Que tal un tamal con lechona para recibir a tus invitados en este 24 de diciembre. Vive esta #Navidad con #SaborDeColombia y disfruta de este plato típico del departamento de Tolima, una preparación que tiene el esfuerzo y la dedicación de nuestros campesinos. pic.twitter.com/iFes5a0EKl — Min. de Agricultura (@MinAgricultura) December 21, 2021

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Celsius. Melt the lard and add the long onion and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes. In a large bowl mix the pork, rice, cumin, seasoning, peas, salt and pepper.

Add the lard and onion mixture to the meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To assemble: wash the pork skin in cold water and pat dry. Place the pork skin on a baking sheet preferably and lined with aluminum foil. Spread the mixture of rice and meat.

Fold the pork skin to cover the mixture completely and sew with a kitchen needle and thread to close. Bake for about 40 minutes uncovered to allow the skin to brown. Cover with aluminum foil and cook for about 45 more minutes.

"Sancocho"

Depending on the region of the country, ingredients are added or omitted, but basically it is a long-cooking soup with meats, plantain, vegetables and tubers.

Ingredients for 4 servings: 4 chicken legs; 4 pieces of beef rib; 4 pieces of meat or pork rib; 4 pieces of cob; a green plantain cut by hand into four portions; a fresh cassava cut into four portions; 4 potato pastusas, peeled and cut in half; scallion; big-headed onion; three garlic; cilantro; water; salt; pepper; cumin; tomato (optional to make a stew).

Preparation

Marinate the meats separately with garlic, onion and coriander for three hours. In a pot with enough water and crushed garlic, add the yucca, plantain and cob. Add the prime rib and pork until the meat is tender. Add the chicken and potatoes.

Prepare a hogao with the chopped long onion, tomato and coriander (tip: cimarrón coriander leaves). Season with salt, pepper, cumin and a little color before adding to the stew. Thicken and serve.

The sancocho paisa and the santandereano have cabbage leaves, arracacha and ripe plantain. The santandereano has arracacha, chickpeas, ahuyama, chorizo and rice, it is also traditional, although not so usual, to add chorotas, which consists of a preparation based on corn dough, in the form of chorote (vessel), stuffed with meat of minced and stewed pork.

"Natilla"

Ingredients: 2 liters of milk; 2 cups cornstarch or cornstarch; half a pound of scraped panela; 5 cinnamon sticks or a teaspoon of ground cinnamon; 1 tablespoon butter; raisins (optional).

Preparation

In a large pot, add a liter and a half of milk with the cinnamon and cook over medium heat.

When the boiling begins, add the panela until dissolving and incorporate the half liter of cold milk where the cornstarch must previously be dissolved. Incorporate the butter. This mixture must be stirred constantly with a wooden spoon for several minutes while it is still boiling and over low heat. Keep stirring until it is thick and you can see the bottom of the pot.

Add the optional ingredients, serve in a mold and let cool.

"Buñuelos"

Ingredients: ¾ cups cornstarch; ¼ cup of cassava flour; ½ cup of coastal cheese; 1 cup of peasant cheese; 2 eggs; sugar; salt; milk; baking powder; vegetable oil for frying.

Preparation

Arrange all the ingredients in a large bowl, mix and knead the cheeses, cassava flour, cornstarch, two eggs, a tablespoon of sugar, a pinch of salt, a pinch of baking powder and a tablespoon of milk.

Mix by hand until you get a uniform dough without lumps, then form very round balls of the desired size.

In a deep pot, put enough vegetable oil so that the balls of the mixture can float without sticking to each other. When the oil is very hot, add the balls carefully, one by one and make sure they do not explode or burn.

If necessary, lower the temperature of the oil a little if you notice that it is browning very quickly. The secret is that the fritters are golden and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

When they turn golden, remove them from the oil and place on absorbent paper.

You are all set up. Now you can prepare a complete and delicious Christmas or New Year's dinner with one or more of the most exquisite dishes of traditional Colombian cuisine. Get out of the routine and celebrate these special dates with the most incredible variety of flavors and textures that only Colombia can bring to your kitchen.