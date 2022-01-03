CES 2022, the return of the world's most important technology showcase

Although the Omicron variant did threaten a possible cancellation of the most important technological event of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) returns to Las Vegas. It's a fair that marks a new beginning for big conventions like it in the U.S. and abroad.

The last time the show was held with an audience was in 2020, just before the start of the pandemic. This edition will follow all of the updated safety precautions for the pandemic, and be its usual great moment for brands, eager to show their new stuff, and for technology fans who waited two years to be there.

Missing brands

Despite the efforts of organizers, the speed of Omicron's spread has some major companies not physically attending the convention. Among the most important are Amazon, Intel, Meta, Microsoft and Google.

It is estimated that about 2,200 exhibitors will be present in Las Vegas, 50% of the capacity before the pandemic, so a new digital version will also take place.

COVID requirements

Between Jan. 5 and 7, the nearly 5,500 CES attendees, including exhibitors and members of the press, must wear face masks and carry their vaccination cards. Likewise, test kits will be available at all times.

Automotive industry

Among the many expectations this new edition of the CES has generated, several focus on the novelties presented in the automobile industry.

In addition to vehicles, new generations of electric bicycles and scooters will be promoted, as well as an airplane used to carry supplies to the International Space Station.

Laying the foundations for a regulatory framework

Among the most striking events at CES are the long-awaited debates on the challenges facing the technology sector in relation to government policy, as well as the threats posed by the increasing cyber attacks around the world.

The regulation of cyber currencies is also a center of attention, and the presence of representatives of the United States government is expected to promote responsible management of this type of emerging technology.

Other points of interest

The rise of NFTs, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, virtual and augmented reality, are other areas of interest at the 2022 fair. Another is the metaverse.

Health technology

Health tech will also remain a point of emphasis given the ongoing pandemic.

From mobile apps offering coronavirus testing at home, to new innovations that promise to take telemedicine to the next level, digital health will again be the protagonist at the convention. Proof of this is the prominent, first-of-its-kind keynote address from healthcare products and services company Abbot.

For more information on CES, click here.