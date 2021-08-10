Cartagena is ready to receive cruise ships

Cartagena de Indias is getting ready to receive cruise ships after the authorities performed a technical inspection visit. If the Colombian Health Ministry approves the safety protocols for management and risk control of coronavirus in activities related to the arrival, staying and departure of ships with passengers, the city would begin to receive visitors by August 24th.

Diana Martínez, Ministry's advisor for economic reactivation, explained that the city is a pioneer in the development of biosafety protocols for cruise ships arrivals. "Cartagena is the main destination port in terms of cruise ships in the country, therefore, we have done an articulated work in the elaboration of a biosecurity protocol to guarantee the safety of the operation and of this industry".

The opening of the cruises represents for the city economy more than 66 million dollars each season.

In addition, more than 747 direct jobs and more than 1,886 indirect jobs are generated, such as guides, travel agencies, vendors, tourist transport companies, taxi drivers and many other actors.





World cruises

While the protocols to enable the docking of cruise ships begin in Cartagena de Indias, the government of Italy has prohibited their passage through Venice, due to the pollution they generate in the canal.

The first cruise ship to dock in Puerto Rico since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras, arrived in San Juan on Tuesday, August 3.

The cruise ship carries 4.300 passengers and was estimated to generate $ 360.000 in the area just nine hours after docking.

In Florida, the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings company can request a vaccination certificate against Covid-19 to all passengers and employees who board their ships, even when they are doing so in a port in this state.

On the other hand, in Mexico the Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo) reported that the third week of August will arrive seven cruise ships to the Island of Cozumel, becoming the week with the most arrival of floating hotels, exceeding the five that arrived in the last of July.

Argentina already announced last Friday that it plans to restart tourism for travelers in the region with a full vaccination scheme in the second stage of its de-escalation plan, starting in September.

The Uruguayan authorities announced that they have everything ready to start the cruise season, and enable the entry to all foreigners vaccinated since November 1.

Similarly, Costa Rica reported that from September 1 it will reactivate cruise tourism for the 2021-22 season and thus stimulate tourism and employment in coastal areas.