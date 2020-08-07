Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion release “WAP” and it is a BOP

We love summer Fridays, especially if they involve new music. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came through this Friday with “WAP” and we are raving.

As the clock turned midnight last night, the two well-known female rappers dropped a single that is sure to give hot girl summer a run for its money. The acronym WAP stands for… you can google it.

In an interview with Hot 96.9, Cardi B spoke more on the subject matter of the song.

“The song is really nasty. The song has always been nasty, My verses and the hook have been the same since before Megan was there. So it just always been a nasty song and it’s like, ‘Who’s saying more nastier things than Megan?” she said.

When considering influences for the song, it comes from Lil Kim’s playbook, which uses her sexuality as a weapon. Between rap verses by the two, the chorus fades in Frank Ski’s “There’s Some Whore In This House,” from 1993.

However, the music video has received backlash from people on Twitter criticized Kylie Jenner’s cameo.

Us seeing Kylie Jenner in Cardi B music video pic.twitter.com/q7RsniQINg — deka ➐ (@dekaliketen) August 7, 2020



The video included famous artists including Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose, which were all good and well for the most part.

However, when it came to Kylie, and her historically appropriating Black culture:

The comments have revolved around one, it being unnecessary, and two, that it should have gone to a Black artist to further highlight Black female excellence.

Twitter being Twitter, those on the platform even made Golden Girls actress, Betty White, trend noting that even she would have been a better option for the hot new video than Jenner.

Betty White on her way to film #WAP when Cardi told her they chose Kylie instead pic.twitter.com/cVy8OSvUxD — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 7, 2020

In any case, we are here for the raunchy lyrics, music video, and claiming women’s sexuality. If you have a problem with that, just turn away. We don’t want you here anyway.