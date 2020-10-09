Calling all young Latinos: Be a White House fellow

This is a PSA for all young, Latinx professionals just starting or rising in their careers. Applications are now open to become a 2021 White House fellow. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and most likely, the beginning of a successful and notable career.

Being a White House Fellow is a chance to be among extraordinary Americans. For one year in Washington D.C., those selected will work alongside advisors, senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries among other government officials.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience opens doors to meet top leaders of private and nonprofit sectors and grants a peek at the discussions surrounding the policy creation process.

The fellows will be placed as advisors to White House staff members, take part in an education program with roundtable discussions on policy, government, and with business leaders to help improve their leadership and knowledge about policy-making, and contemporary issues.

As an added bonus, fellows will also take part in domestic and international policy trips. Past fellows have gone on excursions to places like South Korea, Japan, Los Angeles, and New York.

“Many have gone on to shape important debates and make tremendous contributions throughout our society – from the public sector to business and academia. This program continues to speak to what is possible when we set aside personal ambition in pursuit of the common good, and it offers a reminder that those who love their country can change it,” said former President Barack Obama about the fellowship experience.

The White House Fellows program is non-partisan and both the Democratic and Republican presidential parties have actively participated in the experience.

Among notable people who have gone through the program are Cheryl L Dorsey who now serves as the president of Echoing Green, a nationwide nonprofit that uplifts the ideas of social entrepreneurs, Michelle Peluso, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of IBM, and CNN Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

Some memorable Latinos to graduate from the program include: Marguerite Jimenez, in 2015-16, is now the Director of Special Initiatives at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), Margarita Colmenares in 1991-92, the first Latina engineer at Chevron, and Wifredo Ferrer in 1994-95, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

If this sounds inspiring, and you identify as a leader with remarkable professional achievement early in your career with a committed presence in public service.

Aside from being an upstanding member of society, eligible candidates must also be a U.S. citizen and have completed an undergraduate education by the time they begin the application process.

On the plus side, there is no formal age restriction, however, the program is meant for those starting off their careers.