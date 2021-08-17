Building exploded in Mexico due to gas accumulation

In building 1909 on Coyoacan Avenue an unimaginable accident occurred for the residents of the Acacias neighborhood. From apartment 207 began a gas accumulation that ended in an explosion that has left one person dead and several injured so far. Due to the force of the explosion, the windows of the buildings in front exploded and all the residents of the area began to run due to the fright. Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City Mayor, said on Twitter that one of the accident victims had lost his life and that they were already in contact with his family to "provide the necessary support".

Con profunda tristeza, informo que una de las personas lesionadas por la explosión en Av. Coyoacán lamentablemente perdió la vida.



Estamos en contacto con la familia para brindar todo el apoyo que sea necesario. — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) August 16, 2021

The mayor also stated that the 63 families affected by the explosion will receive housing and psychological support to cope with what happened. Regarding the building, she mentioned that "it does not seem that there is structural damage. In any case, it will be checked and the expenses will be covered by the insurance. Fortunately, the entire building was insured". The Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection Department (SGIRPC) reported that about 300 people were evacuated from the surrounding buildings and the area was cordoned off to avoid risks. Residents of the Xoco neighborhood reported that a strong smell of gas had been felt for several days. Through a video posted on social media, one of the people says that she had warned that she smelled gas, while the person recording confirms her words saying "people complained that they smelled gas a few days ago, but no one answered their calls". "Les dije: huele a gas", relata una mujer herida tras la fuerte explosión registrada en un edificio en Avenida Coyoacán en la #CDMX, que ha dejado al menos 22 lesionados. pic.twitter.com/Ml1MHohSAb — Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) August 16, 2021