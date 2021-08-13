Advertisement

Britney Spears is finally free from her father's conservatorship

After years of trying to free herself from the legal custody imposed by her father, Britney finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. 

by Erika Ardila
 08/13/2021 - 01:12
August 13, 2021
 
Since 2008 Britney Spears has been in the legal custody of her father, Jamie Spears, who has stated that the superstar is unable to take care of herself due to mental problems. 
 
Jamie has total control over all the singer's decisions, from her finances, to projects and love life. But finally this Thursday he announced that he will be leaving the legal conservatorship of his daughter, putting an end to this legal battle.
 
Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said they celebrate that "Mr. Spears and his attorney have admitted in a statement that he must step down". However, the father has not said when he will leave the legal conservatorship or the management of assets valued at more than $60 million. He assures that there is no reason to remove it immediately.
 
"The conservatorship made no sense from its inception. I pay people to control me. I've been working since I was 17 and this custody is an abuse," the singer said.
Britney's fight
During this summer Britney moved her audience on social networks with a devastating testimony where she begged her father to release her from the conservatorship. Her fans went viral with the hashtag #FreeBritney to make the artist's reality known all around the globe. 
 
Among the demands imposed by her father, it was said that Britney was forced to visit a psychiatrist three times a week. On one occasion Mr. Spears forced her into a mental health facility as a punishment for complaining at a rehearsal, and on another he forced her to perform a concert against her will. 
 
One of the most devastating stories was when the artist said during the hearing, "I want to get married and have a baby, but I have an IUD so I can't get pregnant." Britney has wanted to develop marital life with her current boyfriend, but has not been able because her father is the only one who can make decisions about her health, including a birth control visit to the gynecologist. 
 
During the last hearing held in July, Britney Spears said she wanted to press charges against her father for "abuse of conservatorship" and called the 13-year agreement "f...cruelty".
 
