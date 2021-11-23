Brian Laundrie's cause of death confirmed

Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, considered the only "person of interest" in the disappearance of the young woman who was found dead in September in a national reserve in Wyoming, took his own life with a gunshot to the head, a medical examiner confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The results of the autopsy performed on the skeletal remains of Laundrie determined the cause of death, and marked as suicide by the forensic laboratory.

Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida reserve in October, but the cause of death could not be determined because the results of the first autopsy were inconclusive.

Steven Bertolino, attorney for Laundrie's family, noted that "Chris and Roberta Laundrie (Laundrie's parents) have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide."