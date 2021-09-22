Body found in Wyoming belongs to Gabby Petito

In a statement, the forensic specialist of Teton County, Wyoming, confirmed that the body found in a natural park in that state on Sunday corresponds to Gabby Petito, who was reported missing since September 11th by her relatives.
"The coroner's initial determination of the manner of death is homicide", said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in the city of Denver.
The classification of Petito's death as a homicide means that her death was caused by another person, but the autopsy did not reveal how the young woman was killed, as final findings are still pending.
So far, Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is not charged with any crime, but he is considered a 'person of interest' in the case and authorities are looking for him.
Searching for Brian Laundrie
This Wednesday, a special team of divers joined a Florida nature preserve in the search for Brian Laundrie, where he was last seen.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, where the preserve is located, reported that a team of 10 divers joined the search for the young man around noon. This is the diver unit called SURF, or Sheriff's Underwater Recovery Force, to conduct a more specialized search for evidence of crimes, drowning victims or water accidents.
No one has yet been able to find Laudrie, who is still being actively sought by Police, who raided his parents' home, where the couple also lived after the young man returned with his girlfriend's truck.
Tik Tok helps in Petito's case
On Sept. 17, TikToker Miranda Baker posted a series of videos in which she said she and her boyfriend had picked up Laundrie, who was hitchhiking August 29th in Grand Teton National Park. Baker said she found the encounter "bizarre," as Laundrie offered her $200 for a 10-mile ride and asked to leave urgently when she mentioned she was headed to Jackson Hole.
"I once said Jackson Hole got nervous," he said in his posting. "He looked like he needed to get out, he was a little anxious. And that's when things got weird."
In a series of videos on TikTok, a woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on August 29th in Wyoming, and claimed he was camping alone for several days while Petito was back in his truck working on social media posts.
Currently totaling nearly 90,000 active missing persons cases at the end of 2020, according to the National Crime Information Center.
