Body found in Wyoming belongs to Gabby Petito

In a statement, the forensic specialist of Teton County, Wyoming, confirmed that the body found in a natural park in that state on Sunday corresponds to Gabby Petito, who was reported missing since September 11th by her relatives.

"The coroner's initial determination of the manner of death is homicide", said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in the city of Denver.

The classification of Petito's death as a homicide means that her death was caused by another person, but the autopsy did not reveal how the young woman was killed, as final findings are still pending.

So far, Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is not charged with any crime, but he is considered a 'person of interest' in the case and authorities are looking for him.

Searching for Brian Laundrie

This Wednesday, a special team of divers joined a Florida nature preserve in the search for Brian Laundrie, where he was last seen.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, where the preserve is located, reported that a team of 10 divers joined the search for the young man around noon. This is the diver unit called SURF, or Sheriff's Underwater Recovery Force, to conduct a more specialized search for evidence of crimes, drowning victims or water accidents.