The best Black Friday 2021 deals

You don't have to wait until Friday to take advantage of the discounts.

by Juliana Bedoya
 11/22/2021 - 23:28
By Juliana Bedoya
November 22, 2021

Post-pandemic Thanksgiving, supply chain crisis, inflation, there are many things to think about at this time of year, but Black Friday deals are here and for many it is the perfect time to buy that craving they have been waiting for all year or to buy Christmas gifts and make significant savings. 

These are some of the Black Friday deals that are available now on the Internet:

 

1. Apple's new Airpods Pro. A classic Black Friday sale, they're $79.01 off on Amazon, not to be missed. 

 

2. Other must-haves are cell phones, and the bargain of this date is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 with a $150 off at Best Buy.

 

3. Several versions of the iRobot Roomba are discounted at  Amazon but the unmissable offer is from Amazon with the iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550), although for many people paying $549 for a vacuum cleaner would never be among the plans, its original price is $800.

 

4. And if the idea is to turn the house into a smart home, the Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation is 50% off at Target

 

5. Although this is a 2020 release, the price is more than attractive. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $44.99 at Target.

 

6. The Hoverboard Fluxx F3 may be the perfect Christmas gift, and if its original price of $199 becomes a bargain at $98 at Walmart, even better.

 

7. Geeks know that Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a computer. One of the best deals of the season is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which is $360 off at Best Buy.

 

8.  Coffee lovers can also have their moment in bargain hunting, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker can be found on  Amazon from $44.99, its original price is $79.99.

 

9. If big TV watching is the idea, you have to take advantage of a big discount like the LG - 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD at Best Buy. Its original price is $1,200, but it's at $750.

 

10. The Nintendo Switch Neon box may be another one of the best Christmas gifts this Black Friday: the bundle includes the Switch Neon console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, all for $299.99 at Best Buy.

