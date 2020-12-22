Advertisement

Bad Bunny hops on the ‘Bullet Train’ with Brad Pitt

Bad Bunny's new appearance in entertainment will be on the big screen.

Bad Bunny’s new appearance in entertainment will be on the big screen.

Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny hops on the ‘Bullet Train’ with Brad Pitt

Benito’s new movie is based on a best-selling Japanese novel.

by maritzaz
 12/22/2020 - 20:29
in



By Maritza Zuluaga
December 22, 2020

Another project for Bad Bunny before year end? Yes, you heard that right. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, it was reported by Deadline that 2020’s favorite reggaeton artist will be cast in the upcoming action film Bullet Train alongside title star, Brad Pitt. 

The movie is directed by David Leitch and will also star actors Joey King, Aaron Talor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and more. 

Leitch is most popularly known for directing Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Stathan. 

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. 

Additionally, Kelly McCormick is producing the movie through 87North alongside Antoine Fuqua. 

Between dropping three albums in one year, performing a mobile concert throughout Bronx and The Heights, collaborating with Hot Cheetos, and Crocs, Bad Bunny has been unstoppable this year. 

It’s also not San Benito’s first acting gig of the year, as he was also cast in the upcoming season of Netflix’s original show, Narcos: Mexico.

Even though he did test positive for Covid-19 in November, that did not stop him from performing virtually at a number of awards shows. 

Most recently, after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, Bad Bunny performed ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden following a swift interview with the host and commented on the state of his health. 

“I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. But I feel great, I feel perfect,” he said.

 

Let us also not forget his other venture with Snoop Dogg. The renowned rapper made a cameo in Bad Bunny’s ‘Hoy Cobre,’ music video.

 

 

Can we expect anything else from El Conejo Malo with days left of the year? Honestly, fans don’t put anything past him anymore.

