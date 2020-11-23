Bad Bunny didn’t stay en casa, and now has COVID-19

Even though it seemed impossible because of the year he’s having, San Benito has contracted COVID-19, and was forced to cancel his performance on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The singer, who just released ‘Dakiti’ was not able to perform the song, and his representative Sujeylee Sola told USA Today that he was feeling ‘OK,’ in an email. She added that the artist “isn’t showing major symptoms. Praying remains that way.”

“Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his No. 1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation,” the statement also said.

As with all strange things that have happened during the year of Covid, he appeared virtually to present the award for “Favorite Latin Female Artist.” He was also there in the same manner to accept his award for “Favorite Latin Music Album” for his 2020 project, YHLQMDLG.

Congratulations, @sanbenito! He's taking home the #AMAs for Favorite Album - Latin for YHLQMDLG! pic.twitter.com/lZCftKJRGs — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Bad Bunny has made this year his own though, which many didn’t expect at the beginning of the year. At the start of quarantine, he had enough time to pull together another album that was based around staying home during the pandemic.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has had more hits than maybe anyone this year. But with all things 2020, it is not surprising that a month before this dreadful year comes to an end, even the mightiest soldiers of 2020 contracted the plague.

What is upsetting about him contracting it ahead of the awards night, is that he teased social media throughout the week about his upcoming performance with Jhay Cortez.

Fans were obviously confused about why the world debut did not happen, which makes complete sense now.

We’re wishing Bad Bunny a speedy recovery with no major symptoms, as we know the virus is never certain with how grave things could get. Here’s to closing off the year with more Bad Bunny music, the only positive thing about 2020.