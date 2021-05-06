Argentine Minister to make consular visit to Philadelphia at the end of May

Argentinos en Philadelphia will soon be celebrating the arrival of Minister Georgina Fernandez Destefano to the City of Brotherly Love at the end of the month.

She is the head of the consular section of Argentina’s diplomatic mission to the United States, and is currently serving under Jorge Argüello, as the Argentine ambassador to the U.S.

Argüello has been in the role since February 6 of last year, nearly two months after president Alberto Fernández took office.

He held the position under the presidency of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, now the country’s vice president, as well as other diplomatic posts like ambassador to the United Nations.

Fernandez Destefano was previously the deputy chief of mission for the Argentine Embassy in India. She assumed her current position in February of this year.

Argentinos en Philadelphia is a nonprofit with the goal of uniting people of Argentine descent across the city and Pennsylvania. The group holds events frequently to promote their South American culture, cuisine and traditions.

“It turns out that our Argentine community, although it seems to be quite large here, is not very organized or represented. We lack a good Argentine Restaurant in Philly with good asado, puchero, empanadas, Argentine wine and Quilmes beer!” they recently wrote on their Facebook page.

The Pew Research Center states that as of 2017, 278,000 Hispanics of Argentine origin live in the U.S., and they represent the 14th largest population of Hispanic origin in the country.

Fernandez Destefano will be welcomed with an Argentine style barbeque on Sunday, May 30. The event will take place between noon and 5 p.m. at Core Creek Park Pavilion #6, 901 Bridgetown Pike, Langhorne, PA, 19047.

Up to 100 people can confirm their attendance by sending a text to the number 215-900-1722 or they can consult the Facebook page of Argentinos en Philadelphia.

The following day will be the official documentation delivery ceremony, where the minister will distribute passports and national identification cards. This event will be held at the nonprofit’s meeting place, which is located at 9200 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA,19114.

It takes place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and to RSVP. individuals will need to email the consular’s office, [email protected].