Anything For Selena: Netflix’s new series on the Queen of Tejana music has fans buzzing

On Oct. 6, ConTodoNetflix announced what may be the best news to come from amid the Fall so far: Selena: The Series, is airing on Netflix on Dec. 4.

The series follows the late singer’s life — from her upbringing and rise to fame to her untimely death at the hands of the traitor and murderer, Yolanda Saldivar. This past year marked 25 years since her death, and while COVID-19 is grappling the globe, fans celebrated virtually.

25 years since this gorgeous soul gained her angel wings

We all miss you so much, my love...#Selena25 #SelenaQuintanilla #Selena pic.twitter.com/ePGRP5jQTZ — Francesca ミ☆ (@frantopaz) March 31, 2020

On Twitter specifically, fans are going nuts with the new release.

I’ve been ready

Stay ready

Don’t even gotta get ready



I’ve been on the Como La Flor and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom wave since like five. December 4th about to go crazy #SelenaNetflix https://t.co/MwtFHbmzNX — Quan (@QuanSim5) October 6, 2020

Some are already counting down the days.

Theres gonna be a SELENA series on Netflix coming out December 4th and im literally counting down the days — Sofia (@sofia_vanessa03) October 7, 2020

Selena was a hit in the music scene from the 80s and mid-90s. Her most popular songs include “Dreaming of You,” “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and more. She quickly became the queen of tejano music and attracted the mainstream American population to the genre. With her fame came a crossover English-language album in early March 1995, before her death.

On March 31, 1995, outside of a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, Selena was shot to death by someone she considered her friend. Saldivar, the founder of Selena’s fan club, killed the young, renowned, singer when she was only 23, shocking the Latino and wider world in the process.

Christian Serratos, an actress known for roles in The Walking Dead, will be portraying Selena Quintanilla. Ricardo Chavira from Desperate Housewives will play the role of Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanialla Jr. A.B., Selena’s brother, will be played by Gabriel Chavarria, who was also in The Purge, and Selena’s sister and her band’s drummer, Suzette, will be played by Noemi Gonzalez.

A fresh face Latina face will also grace the cast through Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Selena in her adolescence.

Serratos shared on social media that part of what she admired in Selena’s life was her ability to defy boundaries.

“She paved the way for Latinas and inspired so many to continue in the face of adversity. I will be forever grateful for the memories she has given me, and what she’s done for women like me and my daughter,” she wrote.

The show’s release is still two months away, but in the meantime, catch the original movie — starring Jennifer Lopez — or listen to more of her timeless classics.