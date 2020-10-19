AmbitionSuitsYou lights up Instagram with pink suits ahead of the election

Ahead of the elections on Nov. 3 — 15 days away to be exact — a new hashtag is being rolled out by the nonprofit, Supermajority, and women’s clothing company, Argent, to empower women voters across the U.S. #AmbitionSuitsYou is accompanying a growing number of posts on Instagram featuring famous women wearing a bright pink suit and urging women to make their voices heard in the ballot box.

The hashtag has reached celebrities from across the spectrum of entertainment and activism, including comedian Amy Schumer and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza who have both made their own posts on Instagram.

Supermajority is a nonprofit organization centered around women’s activism and building their power, while also training, and mobilizing communities of all ages. Argent is a women’s suit maker, and a favorite of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, and 2016 Democratic Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

The nonprofit’s goal is to mobilize 2 million women ahead of the 2020 election and was a mission created by the National Domestic Workers Alliance director, Ai-Jen Poo, in collaboration with the former Planned Parenthood president, Cecile Richards.

In addition to the social media campaign, Supermajority has utilized phone banks, trained volunteers, and hosted events to get the message across for women to vote in 2020.

“Even though women are the majority as a voting bloc, women are still considered a special interest group,” Poo shared, adding that she’s seen incredible ambition from the women involved to protect the democracy we live in. “We wanted to channel this energy into the most important election of our lifetimes,” Poo said.

The idea behind the bright pink suits is to normalize success and celebrate women’s ambitions for important roles such as being the Vice President of the United States.

The suit is a significant symbol of males in power, and women have adapted the clothes to fit into male-dominated places. However, that is all changing in 2020, and women are taking the pantsuit and proclaiming it as a symbol of female power through different and more lively colors.

Argent’s founder, Sali Christeson, shared she believes it’s time for women to own their collective power, adding the company “wanted to create a visual representation of this power.”

The year is also especially important because it marks the centennial of women gaining the right to vote via the 19th amendment. Since then, women have advanced in ways our predecessors would be proud of. Positions of power in corporate America are slowly being taken over by women, who are climbing the ladder of the white male majority.

With two weeks left and our Instagram feeds flooded with vibrant pink suits, you can place your backorder on the fit, but prepare to wait because it sold out the day it launched.