Advertisement

Amazon Vice President Resigns in Protest of Warehouse Employee Layoffs

Worker Tonya Ramsay, right, with a banner outside Amazon's DTW1 distribution center in Romulus, Michigan, April 1, 2020 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Worker Tonya Ramsay, right, with a banner outside Amazon's DTW1 distribution center in Romulus, Michigan, April 1, 2020 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Amazon Vice President Resigns in Protest of Warehouse Employee Layoffs

 One of the world's biggest companies has faced severe challenges for its lack of worker protections during COVID-19.

by Juan Alba
 05/11/2020 - 15:05
in
Worker Tonya Ramsay, right, with a banner outside Amazon's DTW1 distribution center in Romulus, Michigan, April 1, 2020 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Worker Tonya Ramsay, right, with a banner outside Amazon's DTW1 distribution center in Romulus, Michigan, April 1, 2020 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Ariana Basciani
May 11, 2020

Tim Bray, vice president of Amazon's Web Services resigned in protest of the company's executive layoffs and denounced worker treatment in its warehouses. 

The vice president and engineer of Amazon AWS servers said he "resigned in dismay over warehouse employees who feared COVID-19.” Bray said in a blog post that the move will cost him more than $1 million.

When a co-worker calling for better security conditions was fired, followed by two other critics, Bray decided he had to resign. Being a vice president of Amazon would have meant, in effect, accepting the actions he despised.

 In several communications, Amazon has indicated that they are prioritizing solving this problem through a massive reinforcement of warehouse security. 

"I really believe this: I have heard detailed descriptions from people I trust about the intense work and the large investments,” he said.

However, Bray does not stop believing in the workers' complaints.

 "At the end of the day, the big problem is not the details of Covid-19's response. It's that Amazon treats humans in the warehouses like things they pick and pack. It's just that it's not just Amazon, it's how 21st-century capitalism is done," added the former VP of AWS.

The engineer not only gave his opinion on the specific problem in warehouses but also added that Jeff Bezos' company has demonstrated a great ability to detect opportunities and build processes that repeat themselves in order to exploit them.

"They have a lack of vision about the human costs of continued growth and the accumulation of wealth and power. If we don't like certain things that Amazon is doing, we need to set up legal barriers to stop them. We don't need to invent anything new; a combination of antitrust legislation, living wages, and worker empowerment, rigorously enforced, would offer a clear way forward," Bray concluded.


 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Amazon
lay-offs
protection

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Globally, 40% of interns in technical roles were women in 2019 and 24% of U.S. interns were black and Latino. EFE
Google’s workforce lacks Latino and women representation
Chihuahua State Police members, wearing protective suits, take part in an information and prevention campaign against the coronavirus -COVID-19- pandemic, at the Cordoba-De las Americas International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, on March 29, 2020. Photo: Henrika Martinez/Getty Images.
The COVID-19 effect on U.S.-Mexico border cities
Foto: El Espectador.com
The radio makes school in the countryside in times of coronavirus
Lunches prepared to be picked up by Philadelphia students at one of the city's many free food sites. Photo: Phila.gov
Philadelphia’s one-stop shop to find free food across the city during COVID-19
AL DIA News
AL DIA News