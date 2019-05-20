Alyssa Milano: on the road to 2020’s Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people?

Do you remember seeing Alyssa Milano on TV when you were little? Her most renown shows include Who’s the Boss, Melrose Place, and Charmed, all of them very popular during their broadcasting times.

After these shows, Milano became a prominent figure among Hollywood’s young actresses, but her now long career on the screen is the one giving her a platform for taking on the role of women’s rights activist.

Here are 4 bills passed in the House that are relevant to women & are languishing under the thumb of McConnell in the Senate:



Violence Against Women Reauthorization



Fairness For Breastfeeding Mothers Act



Paycheck Fairness Act



Veterans' Access to Child Care Act#WarOnWomen — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 15 de mayo de 2019

An interesting twist in the plot

Using her voice to speak up about sexual violence, gender inequality issues, and women’s reproductive rights, Alyssa is upping the game for celebrities to make their big audiences something remarkable. TV shows and movies may make a living, but standing up for what is right is priceless.

Recently, she has been making headlines everywhere after starting to protest against newly passed laws banning abortion in many states. She hand-delivered a letter to Georgia’s governor’s desk, trying to persuade his office against the signing of the Heartbeat Bill into existence.

She’s currently filming the Netflix show Insatiable there, which makes her vulnerable to Georgia’s law while working for this project. Naturally, for someone so vocal about activism, she had to speak up.

Why all the hype?

Since then, after starting a few campaigns, including a boycott to Hollywood’s filming production in Georgia, which she collected over 50 celebrity signatures for, she has reached out for more ways to make a stand.

Another one of her current campaigns is the Twitter-born #SexStrike, which encourages women to abstain from sexual intercourse “until we get bodily autonomy back,” as she stated on her now viral tweet. The campaign has begun a controversial war among readers.

Our reproductive rights are being erased.



Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.



JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.



I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 11 de mayo de 2019

But being adamant about fighting for something she truly believes in is what has put her in the middle of the trending debate of allowing women to be able to make choices about their bodies.

Her latest call to action relies on Congress to investigate President Trump for the many sexual assault allegations resting against him. Alyssa Milano is not playing games.

Alyssa’s way

Now, whether you like Alyssa Milano’s way of socially protesting or not, there is one thing to admit: she is at least, clearly and firmly, standing up to defend her legal rights and joining millions of women in promoting debate around legal abortion in America.

Her voice is gaining strength for one to many good reasons: not measuring up to be silenced, not allowing her rights to be taken away, not bearing criminalization for making a personal choice over her body.

And isn’t awareness something society always benefits from? Regardless of the side you choose, people who can stand up to challenge lawmakers and politicians, and fight for injustice are still needed.

The next most influential woman?

For all we know, we could be in front of one of the new faces for Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She’s got the nerve to keep bringing the sociopolitical debate to the forefront, unafraid and unapologetically, like many of the record-breaking women who powerfully graced Time’s list this year.

A record-breaking list that keeps on dismantling paradigms with its number of featured women, year after year. For the past decade or so, we have seen a rise in the magazine’s inclusion of women. This year, 48 ladies made it to the list along with an essential representation of Latino individuals as well.

The reason? Women are stepping to the front with their contributions. They are becoming more and more powerful and using that power to promote an agenda of peace, world-changing, and social awareness to take our humanity to a new level. And it was about time for it to be recognized.

Women of power

Some of the names on the list include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Regina King, Yalitza Aparicio, Greta Thunberg, Nancy Pelosi, Jane Goodall, Michelle Obama, Christine Blasey Ford, Lady Gaga and Radhya Almutawakel among many others who have revolutionized the world this year one way or another.

All of them are women who, like Alyssa Milano, have used their power, their voice, and their schedule to bring important issues to the table. Problems that might have, otherwise, remained swept under the rug.

And it is because of that, and plenty of other reasons, that women empowerment seems to have come here to stay, with many women understanding that, to change the world factually, their voices can’t remain silent.

Activism is key

Movements like #MeToo - in which Milano takes an active part - and #TimesUp, have revolutionized the way women deal with topics like sexual violence and gender inequality, making it clear that something has to change.

That is why all these amazing, powerful and strong women have taken it in their own hands to reshape what has been a world of men, proving that women can be and are just as effective, that women are as strong a force as men can be, and that together, they are unstoppable.

The panorama

Alyssa Milano and an army of women alongside her are not quieting down. Not on women’s rights, not on women empowerment, not on fighting to get their voices to matter and change the world.