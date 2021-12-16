9 days until Christmas: These are the traditions Latam celebrates

“Most benign God of infinite charity, who so loved men, that you gave them in your son the pledge of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a Virgin, he would be born in a manger for our health and remedy; I, in the name of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.” This is the first paragraph of one of the prayers that are repeated for 9 consecutive days until the night of the 24th, a custom considered the longest Christmas festivity in the world.

With 9 days left until Christmas is celebrated around the world, in several countries the celebrations prior to Christmas Eve begin. This includes festive days of prayer in the company of family and friends, singing Christmas carols and eating special holiday dishes.

With deep influences from Christian and Catholic education, countries, especially in Latin America, carry out rituals with which they pay homage to the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. These are some of the traditions that Latin cultures celebrate for nine days, between December the 16th and the 24th:

Christmas "novena"

Celebrated in Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador, the novena is a tradition practiced by families who for nine days gather around a manger to recite a series of prayers specially written for the time, accompanied by some “joys” or special songs to praise Jesus' birth.

When they finish praying, wether it is in a church, park, shopping center or, generally, in the houses, it is usually customary to sing Christmas carols, songs with Christmas themes, and share dishes that are prepared especially for these dates, like the sweet "natilla" (kind of pudding) and salty "buñuelos" (fried cheese balls).

The history of this tradition dates back to the 18th century, with the Franciscan monk of Ecuadorian origin, Fray Fernando de Jesús Larrea, who wrote the first novena. A version closer to what is currently celebrated, which includes joy songs, was later written by the nun Bertilda Samper Acosta. It is important to note that this tradition, despite the influence of Catholicism, is native to Latin America.

The "posadas"

Held in Mexico and other Central American countries, posadas are religious festivals dating back to colonial times (also in the 18th century). Through them the families pay tribute to the pilgrimage of Joseph and Mary to reach Bethlehem.

Its specific origin occurs when the Spanish impose the European practices of celebrations prior to Christmas, supplanting the cult of the god of war that was celebrated by the natives in these same days.

Those that were initially known as “Christmas bonuses” and were celebrated only in the atriums of churches and convents, nowadays it is a family tradition that is celebrated in the houses and the streets, while it is adorned with candles, lights of sparkler and "piñatas."