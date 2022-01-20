2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performers Announced

The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday that the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI will feature rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, who will perform together for the first time on stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a three-and-a-half minute commercial, the superstars showcased the hits that brought them to fame and, between the five of them, earned them a total of 43 Grammy Awards and 19 Billboard No. 1 albums.