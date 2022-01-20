2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performers Announced

The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday that the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI will feature rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, who will perform together for the first time on stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
In a three-and-a-half minute commercial, the superstars showcased the hits that brought them to fame and, between the five of them, earned them a total of 43 Grammy Awards and 19 Billboard No. 1 albums.
This year's video was directed by F. Gary Gray, who is a music video director, film director, producer and actor.
The date to watch Super Bowl LVI is next Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at Sofi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, United States, which has the capacity to host 70,000 spectators. The teams that will be in contention for the Vince Lombardi Award this year have yet to be determined.
Where to watch the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl will start at 5:30 pm and if the game is on schedule, the halftime show will start around 7:00 pm (Central Time).
The show will last approximately 15 to 12 minutes, which is the time needed for the players to get some rest and go out on the field to finish playing the second half of the game.
