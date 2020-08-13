2020: Concerts may be a thing if we make them social-distance friendly

In the United Kingdom, there is a new pop-up venue at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. They tested out socially-distanced concerts with 2,500 people outdoors on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The tickets reportedly sold out immediately according to TMZ.

Up to five people fit on a raised platform to watch performances. The total number of platforms at the venue were 500.

Social distancing is enforced as soon as the guests arrive. All cars must be parked two meters apart before the customers are guided to their own private platform area. Additionally, food and drink can be ordered ahead of time or through an application to pick up or have it delivered.

Musicians and comedians are set to perform at the venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle throughout the rest of the year.. Upcoming performances include Van Morrison, Jimmy Carr, and Bill Bailey.

“We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown. This feels like a unique opportunity to celebrate music and all the wonderful emotions that come with experiencing it live alongside other music fans.” said Helen Page, the group brand and marketing director for Virgin Money.

Those who are nocturnal are experimenting with virtual events, drive-thru concerts, and even temperature checks to events on arrival.

Others who cannot live without fist pumping for a couple nights have turned to illegal raves that have drawn in thousands of people, risking themselves and others.

Nonetheless, if you miss the nightlife as much as we do, then this is a way to feel some sense of normalcy after the wild year that we have had thanks to the pandemic.