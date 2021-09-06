Scandal: Brazil - Argentina was suspended

Brazil - Argentina became a historic match. But not because of the prowess of its players, but because of the health scandal. When the ball had already started to roll, Brazilian inspectors from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) forced the game to stop.

Four of the Argentine players who play in the Premier League reportedly lied when entering Brazil, denying that they came from the United Kingdom and thus skipping the quarantine that the country requires. They are Cuti Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso, from Tottenham and Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendía, from Aston Villa.

After the stoppage of the game six minutes after its start, Argentina decided to withdraw its team to the locker room. The Brazilian team stayed on the field and a huge confusion was created in which the players were stunned. The match was qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Anvisa had explained in a press release the morning before the game that the four players had not followed the rules, falsifying their statements of entry into Brazil. They had assured that they had not been in the United Kingdom in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the country, a false figure says the Brazilian agency. The athletes had played with their teams in London the week before.

In its note, Anvisa explained that it met with representatives of Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation and the Brazilian and Argentine teams to inform them of the violation of protocol by the players. It also warned that they were going to be expelled from the country and since their regulations had been ignored, it mobilized the police who when they arrived at the hotel, found that the players had already left for the field.

The Superclásico de las Américas, a match followed by half the world, lasted only those 6 minutes. The agency director insisted that they had warned the Argentine team that the four players could not leave the hotel, but they did appear on the field. The intervention did not seek to suspend the match, but Argentina made that decision unilaterally.

The president of the Argentine Football Association denies that his players lied and complained that the officials who interrupted the game did so by entering the field without a mask. But the truth is that despite Anvisa's warnings, the referee started the only match that has been suspended like this in Brazil since the start of the pandemic. The players had travelled from Caracas, where Argentina had been victorious 1-3 against Venezuela.