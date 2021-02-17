Messi's shoes will be auctioned by MNAC to help children with cancer

The shoes with which Lionel Messi scored the 644th goal while playing for FC Barcelona will be auctioned in April, and the proceeds will be used to help children with oncological diseases.

The soccer player achieved the all-time record of goals with the same club when he scored 644 goals with Barça on December 22nd. Adidas and Messi decided to donate the boots with which the player reached this record to the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC). The player and captain of the Argentine national team stated that "Reaching this historic milestone of 644 goals with the same club gives me great joy, but the most important thing is to be able to give something back to the children who are fighting for their health. We hope that the April auction will generate a lot of awareness for this great cause".

@adidas_ES i Messi han donat al museu les botes amb què l'argentí ha batut el rècord mundial de gols marcats amb un mateix club: 644, amb @FCBarcelona. Les subhastarem i destinarem els beneficis a #ArtISalut, iniciativa que duem a terme des del 2018 amb @vallhebron i @icscat. pic.twitter.com/IYIVx2RhW1

The MNAC and its Art and Health program have been working since 2018 to break down social, economic, knowledge barriers and strengthen its social dimension. The goal is to be and provide a space for those who make up the social reality. Together with the Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron and the Institut Català de la Salut, this program uses art as a therapeutic and preventive tool to help improve citizens' physical and emotional health. This year, the project will be dedicated to improving children's health and well-being with oncological and other serious illnesses, especially during their stay in the hospital.

The Rosario player surpassed Pelé's record in Santos when he scored the winning goal in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Valladolid, breaking the 643-goal mark held by O Rei since 1974.

Donating his iconic shoes to a charitable cause was a nice celebratory gesture.