Latinx With Plants, A Celebration of People of Color in the Plant World

Artist and L.A resident Andi Xoch fully embraces the stereotype and trend of millennials caring for their plants and pets rather than having kids. What started as an Instagram account turned into a business.

Launched in March 2019, Latinx with Plants celebrates and highlights “Latinx identity through plants,” and features photos of Xoch’s own plants and those of other Latinx plant parents, art and memes.

It started as a “place where folks could come and learn about their ancestral connection to plants,” Xoch told Remezcla.

“I feel like people forget how plants are living organisms and are attuned to the world around them,” she told L.A Taco. “They are not things, they need attention and care like any other living creature.”

The account has been running for over a year now and was inspired by the work of D’Real Graham from the account, Blacks with Plants. A few months after starting the account, Xoch started selling some of her plants to pay bills by hosting pop-up “plant adoptions.”

Latinx with Plants opened on Saturday Aug. 1 on historic Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights Los Angeles, in what was once a jewelry store. There is no sign outside yet, but the store’s name is displayed on the back wall in aqua blue handwriting.

Xoch and other local artists have done colorful paintings of leaves on the outside to let customers know they’re in the right place.

The store radiates positive and welcoming energy with turmeric-colored walls and shelves lined with pothos, cactus, ferns and monsteras, making it feel like a sanctuary for plant lovers.

Xoch told Remezcla that opening a store in the middle of a pandemic has been exhausting.

“When you’re doing something you love and you are so passionate about it, it drains you. I’m tired, but the tenderness of the community makes it worth it.”

Xoch is very interested in providing communities of color with resources that improve their mental and physical health, helping them be able to grow food at home, and be more eco-friendly.

“While we can’t stop the pollution from trains, planes and cars in our neighborhoods, we can take small steps like growing plants in our yards and homes,” she told L.A Taco.

For now, Xoch will continue to host plant adoptions through her account and connect with fellow plant parents.

“Every now and then, I’ll get messages from people who have adopted plants from me and they share how much joy it has brought them. That makes it all worthwhile,” she says.

In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, Latinx With Plants is currently operating by appointment only, which you can book on their website.











