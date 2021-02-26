Hasbro announces Mr. Potato Head will now be gender-neutral

Hasbro announced this week that it would change the name of its "Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head" toy line to simply "Potato Head" in an attempt to represent diverse gender identities and reflect the infinite possibility of modern families that exist.

Like real life, the inclusion of the gender-neutral line of the well-known character does not imply that Mr. and la Mrs. Potato Head will cease to exist. Still, it will allow all diversities to be made visible and provides the possibility for consumers to build families of same-sex dads, single-parent dads, or however they feel best represented. "The possibilities of creating your own families are endless as you mix and mash all the parts and pieces together," Hasbro confirmed on its social media.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

The rebranding to "Potato Head" will take place this year and visible on its boxes.

The company will make a change in form and content, as the toy this year will also be more sustainable, using a "plant-based plastic" and using less plastic in its packaging.

With this initiative, the company aims to keep up with changes in society. Hasbro vice president Kimberly Boyd corroborated that the brand's name change intended to be more inclusive and for the characters to still live within the "Potato Heads" universe.

GLAAD, the LGBTQ defense group, applauded the more inclusive toy. "Hasbro is helping children see toys simply as toys, which encourages them to be authentic outside the pressures of traditional gender norms,'' the association said in a statement.

Mr. Potato Head first came out in 1952 and has meant blockbuster sales for the toy company. But like time and society, the line has been modified to adapt to social changes: in 1987, it stopped including a pipe because of concerns about smoking, while in 1992, the toy adopted a more active lifestyle, away from ''TV addicts,'' Hasbro explained.