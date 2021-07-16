Curfew returns to some regions of Spain

As of tonight, the curfew returns from 1 to 6 am in some communities in Spain.

In addition, social gatherings will be allowed as long as there is a maximum of 10 people and the use of masks will be mandatory in nightlife venues. The pandemic restrictions were announced in Catalonia, the region of Spain with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country, and in other autonomous communities of the country.

In recent weeks, the increase of COVID-19 cases among the young population has put some areas of Spain on alert again, so some restrictions have been re-implemented until July 23. These limitations are mainly focused on social nightlife: "you can not eat or drink in groups in public spaces enabled," warned the website, the Generalitat de Cataluña.

Bars and restaurants will restrict their opening hours until 1:30 a.m., and diners must wear a mask on a mandatory basis while not eating or drinking. On the other hand, in shows and cultural events, the public must remain in their seats, may not dance, the use of the mask is mandatory at all times and the time allowed will be until 1:30 a.m.

For nightclubs, the closing time will be the same, while outside and on the terraces, there may only be groups of up to 10 people.

In Valencia, Cantabria and the Canary Islands, social gatherings will also be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The hospitality sector, one of the hardest-hit during the pandemic, will operate until 1:30 a.m., "without being able to accept orders after 12:00 a.m." and the capacity will be 50% indoors and 100% on terraces.

The restrictions will be applied mainly in tourist beach resorts. However, other 158 municipalities in the country will also have to abide by the restrictions. The intention is to be able to revert the considerable increase of contagions, so the new limitations are indispensable.