Welcome America Goes Virtual

From this Sunday until July 4th it will be the Wawa Welcome America festival, which for 28 years has been held to celebrate American independence.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, this year's program is diverse and culturally rich as if the festival could have been held in person.

Welcome America will feature museums, chefs, musicians, athletes, yogis, the Philadelphia Zoo and children's workshops, while it will be completely free and virtual thanks to the support of its sponsors.

Every day until June 3, at 8:3 a.m., there will be a segment of the Independence Blue Cross, dedicated to promoting the welfare and mental health care of Philadelphians. This strip will address exercise, art and music, good nutrition, the ability to relax and reduce stress, how to connect with friends and family, and how enjoying time outdoors - even a walk in the park - can have a big impact on mental health care in times of great stress.

Here is a selection of some highlights from the festival:

June 28th.

5 pm - Chef Walter Staib will demonstrate the recipes that the Founding Fathers ate during the first celebration of Independence in 1776.

7 pm - Zak Williams & 1/Akord will give a gospel concert as the official opening of the festival.

June 29th

11 am - Music Play Patrol will conduct a basic percussion workshop using objects commonly found in the home, such as cans and buckets.

7 pm - There will be an audiovisual presentation by several women (cis and transgender) from Philadelphia.

July 2nd

10 am - The Wawa Test Kitchen will demonstrate how cooking and science relate to each other to make way for better experiences.

11 am - Music Play Patrol will do an oral and musical storytelling session where children will look at how to do different rhythms with their bodies.

July 3rd

9 am - The African American Museum in Philadelphia will offer a virtual tour of its collections and lectures on them.

7 pm - The music group POPS will make a presentation of their material and will present for the first time the Fanfare for Essential Workers, dedicated to healthcare workers who responded on the front lines to the COVID-19 crisis.

July 4

9 am - The National Museum of American Jewish History and the Philadelphia Museum of Art will offer virtual tours of their collections and lectures on them.

8 pm - At this time the closing concert will be with Cynthia Erivo, the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra and Jason Derulo. The concert will be broadcast on NBC10 from the Philadelphia Met on the Blue Cross stage.