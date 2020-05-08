Singing for Mexico

Natalia Lafourcade has been showing us for years something that for many had fallen into oblivion, overshadowed by the clichés of out-of-tune mariachis and narco-corridos: the enormous diversity and beauty of traditional Mexican music.

In the two volumes of Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos) we saw her take up traditional songs from different regions of Latin America and appropriate all kinds of rhythms, with great delicacy, to give free rein to her lyrics.

This time, in the fourteen songs of Un canto por México she did the same in the company of the son jarocho group Los Cojolites and several other artists, such as Jorge Drexler, Los auténticos decadentes, Carlos Rivera and Leonel García.

In addition to performing new versions of their well-known songs, Un canto por México aims to help finance the reconstruction of the Centro de Documentación del Son Jarocho (CDSJ), founded in 1998 by Los Cojolites, in the city of Jáltipan de Morelos.

CDSJ was severely affected by the earthquakes that occurred in Mexico in September 2017 and given the importance of this cultural center, the only one in the world dedicated to the son jarocho, Natalia Lafourcade has been contributing to its reconstruction ever since.

The first video released from this album is Mi religión, a love song to music, which gives relief and impetus to the lives of so many of us.