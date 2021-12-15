Serrat says goodbye to the stage

It took 77 years for Joan Manuel Serrat to make the decision to retire from the stage. But his decision was driven by the facts, he says. First, Joaquín Sabina’s fall at a concert in February 2020, which forced them to cancel the tour. And afterwards, the pandemic. The tour will begin in April next year in New York and Miami and will end in Barcelona at the end of the year, just before Christmas.

Tickets for the two concerts in the United States are already on sale on the artist’s website. The tour will put the finishing touch on a 56-year career in which there have been dozens of hits that made him get millions of fans around the world. ”I have decided to say goodbye in person. I did not like feeling fired by a plague,” he said in an interview with newspaper El País, where he announced his withdrawal.

The plague is the coronavirus, obviously, and the subsequent lockdown, which revealed him a return to family life that he now wants to continue cultivating. The farewell will be in style because Serrat wants to do it “with the audience in front, full of gratitude and joy.”

He considers himself a lucky guy and he likes to describe his happiness with a sentence that could well be part of one of his songs: “My children didn’t go to war and I was able to see my parents die.”

SERRAT’S LEGACY

If anything comes to mind after pronouncing his name, it is the Mediterranean Sea. His songs are linked to that sailor, happy and ironic character to which he has accustomed his millions of fans around the world. Poetry in Spanish also owes him a lot.

His voice has taken Antonio Machado, Miguel Hernández and Mario Benedetti to every corner of the world. Serrat’s music is a continuous tribute to family life inside and outside of each home. A childhood that continues to play on the beach, a popular party with green, red and yellow paper flags and, to sum up, “those little things” that make us cry when no one sees us.

OPPOSITION TO DICTATORSHIPS

Serrat’s story began in the Poble Sec neighbourhood of Barcelona, where he was born. His songs always seek to honour courage and simplicity. His family was humble and from his mother’s side, they had been retaliated during the Spanish postwar period for having supported the Republic, the first democratic period in the country. Her boyfriend died before her wedding and when she emigrated to Barcelona to work, civil war broke out.

Her parents were murdered in her town, Belchite, during the postwar shortage. That story marked the voice of one of the greatest geniuses of Spanish music. In his youth, he opposed the Franco regime and his face accompanied the first steps of Spanish democracy. But his commitment did not remain only in Spain: he also supported the struggles against dictatorships in Latin America.

His legacy is not only his music but also an example of integrity and life that is already eternal.