Nathy Peluso performs sold out show in Barcelona

Little by little, life seems to be returning to "normal" and cultural activities are resuming.

In Barcelona, concerts and festivals are returning to huge venues, and although protocols are still in place, the atmosphere is one of happiness. The Argentine singer resident of Barcelona, Nathy Peluso gave one of the most awaited concerts last night, and the first of two she has scheduled at the Jardins Pedralbes Festival in Catalonia.

Both concerts are part of the Calambre Tour on which she will be touring Spain until October to present her latest album. Calambre shows the musical spectrum in which the singer flows, fusing styles such as hip hop, trap, soul and salsa with already iconic songs like "Sana, Sana," "Delito" or "Buenos Aires" — a song that earned her a Latin Grammy nomination.

"I made this album to play it live, you know that on stage I am ruthless so be prepared for the sugar and flavor that I prepared for each person who comes to these rituals."

Tickets for the concert had been Sold Out for days. The same is true for her next one to be held on July 17. The Festival complies with the obligation to wear a mask, taking temperatures at the entrance, and the audience will be seated throughout the concert to comply with the social distancing protocols. However, the it does not prevent attendees from enjoying the concert with the energy and the catchy rhythm of Nathy.

Despite there being very marked criticism towards the Argentinean singer for cultural appropriation and Blackfishing, the act of presenting oneself as Black without being Black, and using race as an accessory. They're very real critiques, but her ticket sales show that Nathy has a loyal audience behind her.