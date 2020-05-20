Macho violence: Yuya, the Mexican YouTuber who stopped the rapper "King de la Furia"

Rapper Johnny Escutia, also known as "King de la Furia," not only encourages male violence in his lyrics, but also uses the music to intimidate those who take courage and decide to denounce him.

"For every time they delete a video, I go back to that video several times," the artist said in response to the complaint by the activist and youtuber Yuya about the violence emanating from his lyrics, which has even made her the protagonist.

Yuya had uploaded a video to her channel talking about the "King de la Furia", which has 8,000 followers in its networks, and a few hours later she found all sorts of threats. So much so that she had to inform the authorities and, thanks to the support of other Internet users, she managed to get platforms like Spotify to notice the macho hatred of Escutia's songs and eliminate them.

Stop violent content

The young activist, who was joined by feminist collectives and women's support groups, called for greater control by Facebook, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube and others over the type of content that users upload that is harmful to women and girls.

This is especially true given that male violence is a major scourge in Mexico and that 163 feminicides have happened in the country during the quarantine, according to data from the feminist organization Marea Verde.

Advocacy of violence

Versus freedom of expression. A burning dilemma in our days that has reggaeton as a central genre that makes a direct apology for misogyny. There are many examples, such as the song Cuatro babys by the Colombian Maluma or Contra la pared by Jiggy Drama, where it says

"If you continue in this attitude I'm going to rape you, hey I'm starting with you and I'm accusing you of violating the law so don't get all bent out of shape I know you like it because you're bent out of shape".

The power of music to reach young people can do both good and bad. The proof is that some people use catchy songs to convey positive and empowering messages against gender-based violence.

Reggaeton has also become an ally of women in a campaign against macho violence in Bolivia, where today a song was launched with that urban beat that urges young people to banish abuse from their relationships. The song is called Dígale usted and was composed and performed by Bolivian artist Bonny Lovy, in collaboration with the campaign Act, stop the violence, which has been working in the country against male violence for more than a year.