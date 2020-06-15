La Fania se vuelve funky en “Mi gente” de Timothy Brownie

"Mi gente", in the world of Latin music, leads to at least two great songs: the Héctor Lavoe and Willie Colón, a great classic by La Fania, and the J Balvin and Willy William, which flooded the musical charts in 2017.

And it's also, quite simply, the way we call everyone we love, those we have fun with, without having to go through the cumbersome process of saying all the names.

To that list we have to add two more: the forgotten Jala Jala of the TNT Band -most remembered for "Sabré olvidar", that song with the terrible beginning "I suffer a lot knowing that you haven't died"- and "Mi gente", by Timothy Brownie, which is its direct descendant.

"Mi gente" is the first single released from "Dancestral", Timothy Brownie's debut album, which will be available in full from July 31st.

In the EPs they have released, they have fused La Fania music with funk and house - the influence of Daft Punk is felt - with enormous success. As they did, for example, in "Mi coro", where they take up Celia Cruz's song "Herencia africana"

"Mi gente" takes up the TNT Band chorus and replaces the salsa piano with a guitar, bass and synthesizers with the funk groove. The result is a tribute that sends them away from salsa brava -without trombones there can be no salsa- but that preserves that drive that makes you dance.

So much so that they have been supported by the biggest label in the history of salsa: La Fania.

"Mi coro" and "Mi gente" are just two examples, but the other singles that Timothy Brown has released have that same double heritage of salsa and funk - "Disco Fidel" and "Buffalo Beat" are two good examples- that makes the wait for the release of the entire album at the end of July worthwhile.

Timothy Brownie is composed of Uriel Del Toro -Mexican musician, actor and model-, Andrés "Güero" Cruz -Argentinean-Mexican guitarist and visual artist- and Mariano Lanus -Argentinean bassist and producer.