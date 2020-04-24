Advertisement

iLe and Natalia Lafourcade make a hymn to female eroticism

En Cantos, their most resentful collaboration, explores the sexual tension a woman feels when she sees the one she desires.

by anamariae
 04/24/2020 - 16:49
in
By Ana María Enciso Noguera
April 24, 2020

A man walks slowly into a barbershop where only women work. Time stops, they hold their breath, and moisture stains the panties of one of them. The air can be cut.

The man, who irradiates divine light, is attended by iLe and Natalia Lafourcade, slowly, carefully and with a tension that shows both the torment of having him close by - but not as much as they would like to- and that of knowing that it is a fleeting encounter.

I can feel you even if I am not even close
Because I think of you in my sleep and I daydream about you
All your lights are shining and illuminating me inside
And your eyes stab me when I meet them

That sexual tension creates a bond that transcends distance, sleep and insomnia. In the video, directed by Alejandro Pedrosa, the women are determined to drink his essence and prepare a distillate of him from his hair and blood.

By the curves of your mouth I would like to lie down
You remind me of things I wouldn't want to forget
You are balm that soothes everything that hurts
You caress me with your palms and you make me fly

The new collaboration between Puerto Rican iLe and Mexican Natalia Lafourcade brings together Puerto Rican and electronic rhythms to create an surrounding, sensual and hypnotic melody.

Both the video and the lyrics evoke a feminine sensuality rarely seen in Latin American music, although it is a theme that iLe has already explored in other songs, such as Tu Rumba.

En Cantos, it is a fair and necessary contribution to the language and art with which women's desires are expressed in Spanish.

