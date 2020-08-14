Funk, Forró and Wrestling: The Brazilian kids revolutionizing the Internet with their music

It's hard these days to find a group of young musicians who blow up on the Internet by being themselves, without being the product of any record company and without making a mainstream music for all ears.

With frenetic video clips recorded from a dusty quarry, Riquelme (14), the singer of Fundo de Quintal OFC, performs Brazilian covers and hits using a bush or sandal as a microphone, while the rest play drums made from cans and other instruments taken from construction materials.

It's a total performance blast, mixing wrestling moves, funk steps and guys riding donkeys in the middle of the improvised stage that has become Brazil's biggest revelation with over a million followers on Instagram and YouTube.

The nine members of this musical madness, which has attracted the attention of artists like Anitta and Mc Zaac, are from Quintal de Denise, Centro dos Rodrigues, a municipality of less than 10,000 inhabitants in Maranhao, where access to culture is very difficult.

"Life in the interior is not an easy life, here we have nothing, we have no access to a singing classroom, theater, there is no place to buy instruments. We are doing our little improvised things," explained Simao, one of the members, to the Brazilian website TAB.

Despite their chaotic appearance, the videos of the group, whose name pays tribute to a famous Brazilian band from the 90s, have all their meaning, and each one begins with a small performance where they recreate the lyrics of the songs. Of course, in their own way: surfing on a bicycle, or with wrestling moves.

They've become so famous, especially during quarantine, that they have even recorded an album, Banda Gundo de Quintal OFC 2020, which can be downloaded from the "Sua Música" platform. They have also achieved something unusual, that their live shows — few but intense — are seen by up to 70,000 people.

The best proof that the spirit of music is evil, fun and is everywhere, even in the midst of a pandemic.