Even with a broken or untied heart you can capture the bittersweet tones. Or precisely that may be the best time to do it. Talking about love with your heart in your fist is quite an art and the album eduardo lives up to the expectations.

The 20 year old Mexican singer-songwriter Ed Maverick has released his long awaited debut album eduardo after several mixtapes in the previous years. The album comes with the official video for the new single "Niño" featuring Mexican rapper Muelas De Gallo.

"I made this album during a phase where I felt like I was falling into the same problems, like they were on a loop," Ed Maverick says from his home in Delicias, in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

"A lot of this album is about recognizing that there are loops that need to be broken, and that you can't stay where you are and expect them to change."

It's easy to understand why transition weighs so heavily on Ed Maverick's mind. In just over two years, his success, career and fame have proliferated. His first single "Fuentes de Ortiz," released in 2019, has been streamed more than 400 million times, while other hits, such as "Acurrucar," have surpassed 125 million streams.

On his new album Ed Maverick delves into that personal evolution. The frankness and vulnerability of his lyrics is as if he is offering his fans excerpts from his diary, using guitar riffs and a mournful baritone voice that sounds mellifluous in each track.

The first few songs already give us a hint that something is unresolved. Something is still hurting. There are regrets for something that went wrong, for something that didn't go as planned. Sweet scent of youth captured in indie format.

"In the early songs, I talk about times when I could have been more responsible in certain relationships and how to learn from those experiences," he says. "Through music and this album, I've been able to express and confront those feelings and, in doing so, move forward in overcoming them."

On "Mantra I," Ed Maverick teamed up with Mexican artist Andres Jaime, better known as Wet Baes, to record the ethereal track that marks a first transition on the album.

But perhaps the heart of the album is found in "Niño," where Ed Maverick seems to face, accept and overcome the anguish of past mistakes. In short, it's an album to remember past mistakes, mourn them next to a melodic ocean and return to the present with the warm embrace of those small evolutions of the heart that we all experience.