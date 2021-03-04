Six Dr. Seuss children's books to disappear from bookstores due to racist content

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street If I Ran the Zoo and McElligot's Pool are three of the children's books created by the legendary children's author Dr. Seuss that will no longer be published these days.

This was announced by the foundation that preserves and promotes the author's works, Dr. Seuss Enterprise. A decision that has been made coinciding with the anniversary of the deceased artist for considering some of his images racist and insensitive.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement, and assured that "ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

The cessation of sales and publication of the books, which include in addition to the aforementioned books, other works such as On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat's Quizzer is the result of a thoughtful turnaround by the family business that was decided last year, AP reported.

"Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences, including teachers, academics, and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles," it said.

In works such as And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, stereotypes are the order of the day, depicting an Asian person wearing a cone-shaped hat and eating with chopsticks or two barefoot African men in straw skirts.

The works of the mythical creator from Massachusetts are sold in more than a hundred countries and translated into a dozen languages. In addition, Dr. Seuss (1904-1991) was considered by Forbes to be the second-highest-paid deceased celebrity of 2020, behind only Michael Jackson.

Dr. Seuss's announcement comes in response to criticism of these six books from educators' associations and school districts for the way he depicts BIPOC people in some of them. Still, it is also a bold move that Random House, which publishes these works, has had to accept.

Interestingly, within hours of the announcement last Tuesday, Dr. Seuss's books were in the top 20 of Amazon's bestsellers, including these six works that will no longer be published.

Of course, there have also been discrepancies, such as those of conservative Ben Shapiro, who joined other voices in networks that brand this maneuver as "cancellation culture."