Guillermo Arriaga, screenwriter of "Amores perros", won the Alfaguara novel prize 2020

The Mexican Guillermo Arriaga became famous with his screenplays for movies, even though he denies the influence of movies on his literature. Today, in addition to the recognition of his ability to narrate through film, he has received enormous praise, this time for his ability to write novels. Arriaga has won one of the most important literary awards in Spanish: the Alfaguara Prize for novels.

This award comes with $175,000 and the publication of her novel, "Salvar el fuego" (Saving the Fire) throughout Latin America and Spain.

" Salvar el fuego" tells the story of an impossible love between a wealthy woman, choreographer, married, and a poor man who lives in a prison camp.

About the novel, Arriaga says that it is a love letter to her country, "and one cannot avoid the corruption and impunity that exist in Mexico as in many other countries. It is more risky than the previous ones. The Free Trade Agreement in Mexico made products worthless and peasants were pushed to migrate while others were the breeding ground of organized crime because of the lack of opportunities. In contrast to this is the world of culture."

In times of distress, " Salvar el fuego" seems to be the kind of novel that we all need. According to the jurors, it is "a polyphonic novel that tells with intensity and exceptional dynamism a story of violence in contemporary Mexico where love and redemption are still possible.

It is expected to reach bookstores on March 19 this year. Wait until then.