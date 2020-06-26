Advertisement

Two good news that Cannes left for Latinx cinema

“Un varón”, del colombiano Fabián Hernández, seleccionado en el L’Atelier de Cannes 2020 EL ESPECTADOR

“Un varón”, del colombiano Fabián Hernández, seleccionado en el L’Atelier de Cannes 2020  EL ESPECTADOR

Two good news that Cannes left for Latinx cinema

Even though the Cannes Film Festival did not happen, its Atelier and Market left good news for Latinx cinema.

by anamariae
 06/26/2020 - 17:45
in
“Un varón”, del colombiano Fabián Hernández, seleccionado en el L’Atelier de Cannes 2020 EL ESPECTADOR
“Un varón”, del colombiano Fabián Hernández, seleccionado en el L’Atelier de Cannes 2020 EL ESPECTADOR

By Ana María Enciso Noguera
June 26, 2020

Even though the Cannes Film Festival was cancelled, fortunately the other activities that normally take place around it were not. Such was the case with L'Atelier 2020 and the Marché du Film.

L'Atelier was a selection of 16 directors from around the world, with projects underway, whose work was considered particularly promising. Together with their producers, the 16 directors were given the opportunity to meet potential allies who, through co-production, would ensure that the film reaches a successful conclusion.

At this year's Atelier was the Colombian Fabián Hernández with "Un varón", which is being made in Colombian, Dutch and French co-production.

"Un varón", which because of its title immediately reminds us of Willie Colón's song, tells the story of Carlos, a young man who, at 16, explores his sexual identity and hides everything that men are not supposed to show (feelings, desires) through the codes of behavior he learns on the street.

The film, which had already received other stimuli in Mexico, Colombia and Italy, was planned to begin shooting in October of this year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

1131-split-new.jpg

Omar Chaparro, Edy Ganem Cast in Broken English Production’s ‘7th & Union’variety.com

On the side of the Marché du Film, the good news comes from Broken English Productions, part of the financial company Grandave Capital.

Grandave was presenting at the Marché du Film the feature film 7th & UNION, which will be directed by Anthony Nardolillo and tells the story of a twist in the life of two men with different backgrounds, but who, between the appearance of an unusual ally, a broken promise and a new opportunity, find a way to seek a better life.

This week, Broken English announced that Mexican comedian and actor Omar Chaparro and American actress of Mexican and Lebanese descent Edy Ganem would be the leading actors in the production.

“We are proud to kick Broken English Productions with such a strong and commercial cast, paired with Anthony’s vision, 7TH & UNION is just the beginning of our investment in the LatinX pool of talent and projects,” said Christopher Acebo, the president of Broken English Productions and one of the producers of the film.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
film
Cannes
latinx

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

“CLUB INTERNACIONAL AGUERRIDOS” LLEGARÁ AL ORGULLO FESTIVAL MIX. FACEBOOK
Festival Mix 2020 a Latinx film festival to celebrate LGBTQ pride
“Love, Victor”, la ficción spin-off de “Love, Simon”, acaba de estrenar su primer adelanto. La serie, dirigida por Greg Berlanti, aterrizará en la pantalla de Hulu el próximo 19 de junio. nbcnews
"Love, Victor," the series about what it's like to be gay or bisexual for a young Latino
Esther Moreno, pionera de la lucha libre mexicana y japonesa. Photo: Arigato Neza.
The female wrestler who teaches the Japanese to become a "suicide in the ring"
Some of the indigenous women in Oaxaca flipping the norms of soccer on their heads. Photo: VALIENTES
A movie about the brave indigenous women breaking the norms of soccer in Mexico
AL DIA News
AL DIA News