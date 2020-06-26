Two good news that Cannes left for Latinx cinema

Even though the Cannes Film Festival was cancelled, fortunately the other activities that normally take place around it were not. Such was the case with L'Atelier 2020 and the Marché du Film.

L'Atelier was a selection of 16 directors from around the world, with projects underway, whose work was considered particularly promising. Together with their producers, the 16 directors were given the opportunity to meet potential allies who, through co-production, would ensure that the film reaches a successful conclusion.

At this year's Atelier was the Colombian Fabián Hernández with "Un varón", which is being made in Colombian, Dutch and French co-production.

"Un varón", which because of its title immediately reminds us of Willie Colón's song, tells the story of Carlos, a young man who, at 16, explores his sexual identity and hides everything that men are not supposed to show (feelings, desires) through the codes of behavior he learns on the street.

The film, which had already received other stimuli in Mexico, Colombia and Italy, was planned to begin shooting in October of this year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

On the side of the Marché du Film, the good news comes from Broken English Productions, part of the financial company Grandave Capital.

Grandave was presenting at the Marché du Film the feature film 7th & UNION, which will be directed by Anthony Nardolillo and tells the story of a twist in the life of two men with different backgrounds, but who, between the appearance of an unusual ally, a broken promise and a new opportunity, find a way to seek a better life.

This week, Broken English announced that Mexican comedian and actor Omar Chaparro and American actress of Mexican and Lebanese descent Edy Ganem would be the leading actors in the production.

“We are proud to kick Broken English Productions with such a strong and commercial cast, paired with Anthony’s vision, 7TH & UNION is just the beginning of our investment in the LatinX pool of talent and projects,” said Christopher Acebo, the president of Broken English Productions and one of the producers of the film.