The thousand faces of Pedro Pascal, the Latino actor who hypnotizes Hollywood and gamers

Pascal is the star of two electrifying new releases, The Bubble and the video game The Last of Us

in
Expectations are enormous for the adaptation of the apocalyptic videogame that last year won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. PHOTOGRAPHY: Fotogramas

By Albert Gomez
February 18, 2021

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal is now the star in two very different projects, perhaps confirming that he has become a prominent figure in the industry and his artistic versatility.

Pascal will collaborate alongside Maria Bakalova (Borat) in an upcoming Netflix comedy titled The Bubble, which is pandemic-themed. It is the new project from director Judd Apatow (El Rey del barrio).

The story features the bonus of being a metafictional tale, in which a group of actors gets trapped in a hotel during confinement while trying to finish a movie. It will certainly not be the first project to integrate the pandemic into artistic codes.

In an opposite vector — dystopian even — is the revelation for gamers that Joel's character from the video game The Last of Us would be Latino and would be played by Pascal in the movie they are preparing for HBO.

Expectations are enormous regarding the adaptation of the post-apocalyptic video game, already a classic that won the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last year.

The director in charge is Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), who also has Bella Ramsey in Ellie's role. Both actors coincided years ago in another great success of the streaming production company, where she rose to fame in Game of Thrones.

Pedro Pascal (1975) became famous long before for his roles, Latino or otherwise, in numerous TV series, although it was in 2020, he achieved a new artistic status. He shone and went viral for his role in The Mandalorian; he then finished the year in style with a contrasting role as a villain in Wonder Woman 1984.

This same versatility and success that these last two releases embody can be seen throughout his career. Last year, he tried his hand at children's films with Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes); he was the face of a perfume brand like Loewe. For three seasons, he was a Latino DEA agent in Narcos.

It seems that he has not yet found a style that he can't resist.

