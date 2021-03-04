Netflix announces a 'reboot' of legendary Mexican telenovela "Rebelde"

After an internal study of the company's representation and work culture, Netflix announced this year that it would increase its Latino content. It started with shows like Selena: La Serie and Gentefied and continues to do so with the announcement of the new version of Rebelde. Netflix Latin America announced on social media that the Mexican telenovela's reboot will air on the streaming platform next year.

The Mexican telenovela ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. It was a remake of the Argentinian series Rebelde Way launched in 2002. The story of a group of high school students from an elite boarding school who form a gang will return to screens with an updated storyline.

So far, it has only been confirmed that actress Estefanía Villarreal, 33, who was part of the original cast, will return as Celina Ferrer, but this time as the school's headmistress.

Así es, una nueva generación de 'Rebelde' llega a Netflix en 2022. pic.twitter.com/YJvTmFrFNp — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) March 1, 2021

It was announced that the new cast of the series would be made up of Sergio Mayer Mori, who has participated in productions such as Un padre no tan padre and Mujeres infieles 4; Andrea Chaparro, Azul Guaita from Mi marido tiene familia and Jeronimo Cantillo from Tormenta de amor. The series is joined by actors Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente, and Giovanna Grigio.

The initiative to generate a greater representation of the Latino community in the entertainment industry continues, and we can be sure that RBD fans are eagerly awaiting this new version.